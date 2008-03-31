Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Accessories Report: Work
-
1. Via Spiga
Black patent-leather pumps. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$138; lordandtaylor.com
-
2. Salvatore Ferragamo
Cherry red leather pumps. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$440; neimanmarcus.com
-
3. Aldo
Brown leather peep-toe pumps. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$80; aldoshoes.com
-
4. Be & D
Patent-leather flats with gold leather trim, Be & D, $350; 303-333-3206.
-
5. Nine West
Yellow dress flat with square buckle. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$50; ninewest.com
-
6. Banana Republic
Linen and leather flats. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$91; bananarepublic.com
-
7. Yves Saint Laurent
Croc-embossed leather bag with canvas trim. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$1,895; ysl.com
-
8. MZ Wallace
Canvas tote with leather trim. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$285; mzwallace.com
-
9. Francesco Biasia
Canvas bag with leather trim. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$518; pinkmascara.com
-
10. Shantilly
Silk belt with vintage 14kt gold. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$165; ravinstyle.com
-
11. Michael Michael Kors
Gold-plated watch with white leather band. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$120; nordstrom.com
-
12. Azaara
Bangles of gold and white-gold plate, Azaara, $95 each; 323-852-7100.
