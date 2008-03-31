Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Accessories Report: Weekend
-
1. Miss Sixty
Studded leather belt, Miss Sixty, $79; 212-575-0315 for stores.
-
2. Marc by Marc Jacobs
Bracelet of gold plate and resin. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$200; Bloomingdales.com
-
3. Jessica Simpson
Cotton canvas bag with leather trim, Jessica Simpson, $98; at Macys, 800-289-6229.
-
4. Emporio Armani
White Lambskin bag with chain handle. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$830; emporioarmani.com
-
5. Scoop
Cotton scarf, Scoop, $58; at Scoop Uptown, 212-535-5577.
-
6. Jerome Dreyfuss
Cotton canvas bag, Jerome Dreyfus, $558; at Barney's 888-222-8953.
-
7. Miu Miu
Tan leather sandals with flower toe. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$450; saksfifthavenue.com
-
8. Cesare Paciotti
Patent-leather sandals, Cesare Paciotti, $315; 212-452-1222.
-
9. Old Navy
Canvas-and-leather platforms. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$35; oldnavy.com
-
10. Pierre Hardy for Gap
Cotton-canvas-and wooden platforms. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$98; gap.com
-
11. Joie
Red canvas-and-leather flats. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$225; neimanmarcus.com
-
12. Bebe
Leather platform sandals. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$139; bebe.com
