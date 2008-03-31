Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Accessories Report: Evening
-
1. Kate Spade
-
2. DKNY
Sterling-silver watch with crystals. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$150; dkny.com
-
3. Noir
Necklaces of semiprecious stones and crystals, Noir, $180; kabiri.co.uk for stores.
-
4. Kim Alessi
Swarovski-crystal earrings. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$156; kimalessi.com
-
5. Versace
Satin heels, Versace, $1,725; Versace.com for stores.
-
6. Chanel
Glass-and metal earrings, Chanel, $545; chanel.com for stores.
-
7. Hollywould
Leather sandals with enamel stones. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$695; ilovehollywould.com
-
8. Bounkit
Cuff of chalcedony and gold plate, Bounkit, $825; bounkit.com for stores.
-
9. Leiber
Resin clutch, Leiber, $1,995; 212-223-2999.
-
10. Kotur
Snakeskin clutch. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$498; koturltd.com
-
11. Mary Norton
Python clutch with Swarovski crystals, Mary Norton, $1,994; marynortonstore.com for stores.
Kate Spade
