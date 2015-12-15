These To-Die-For Accessories Are On Sale Right Now

Big seasonal sales roll around twice a year, and twice a year, it is beyond worth it to revamp your accessories. Now is the time that you can score those amazing boots you’ve coveted all season, and add a designer bag to your collection for nearly half the price. But, because there are tons of extras on sale at the moment (which, yes, is a good thing), we scoured the web and curated the best of the best in one easy place. Ahead, eight accessories you won't be able to resist.
1. Gucci
Wear these knee-high boots with just about any pencil skirt.
$798 (originally $1,595); net-a-porter.com
2. Vita Fede
Add just the right amount of glitz to your look with these bar earrings.
$227 (originally $325); bergdorfgoodman.com
3. Marc Jacobs
Every woman needs a red bag, so now is the perfect time to splurge on this ladylike crossbody style.
$980 (originally $1,400); saksfifthavenue.com
4. Balenciaga
Incorporate not-so-basic sunglasses, like this crackled pair, into your rotation to add edge.
$405 (originally $675); nordstrom.com
5. Gianvito Rossi
For a more elevated take on metallics, try out these high-shine, velvet pumps.
$402 (originally $670); net-a-porter.com
6. Giles & Brother
Embrace the modern choker trend with this open-ended, crystal-adorned stunner.
$199 (originally $268); intermixonline.com
7. Lanvin
Dress up a winter coat with this multi-colored, felt fedora.
$469 (originally $790); barneys.com
8. Bloomingdale's
Make a statement in these studded, elbow-length gloves.
$149 (originally $198); bloomingdales.com