Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Accessories
-
1. Cruelty-Free Shoesolsenhaus.com
We love the tagline ("The evolution will be accessorized") of this sharp collection of vegan footwear designed for men, women and kids. Flip through the seasonal look books for how-to-wear-'em tips from stylist Elizabeth Olsen.
At left: Faux suede heels, $205; at olsenhaus.com.
-
2. Handcrafted Fair-Trade Accessoriesshopmosaiconline.com
Beaded leather scarves, designer hats, and eye-catching tabletop wares reflect the global glam on this sophisticated site.
At left: Mad Imports clutch, $60; at shopmosaiconline.com.
-
3. Discover New Designerscharmandchain.com
Bookmark this online shop, which divides the inventory by fine, fun, simple, personal and classic. It's our current favorite for pieces from talented newbies at the lowest possible prices.
At left: Fenton bracelet, $550; at charmandchain.com.
-
4. Well-Priced Coolshopdolcevita.com
Scroll through the cute flats, patent wedges, and leather booties from Dolce Vita and its lower-priced DV line to add at least one pair to your wish list-then check out the dresses (most under $100) too.
At left: Dolce Vita booties, $200; at shopdolcevita.com.
-
-
6. Gorgeous Jewelry at Every Pricetwistonline.com
Twist takes the approach that jewelry is art, with a creative roster that ranges from Alexis Bittar to Me amp Ro, ensuring there's something pretty-and artful-at each and every price point.
At left: Danielle Welmond ring, $366; at twistonline.com.
-
7. Special Piecesylang23.com
Known for showcasing designers (like Chan Luu, Jennifer Meyer and Cathy Waterman) who shape trends, this site may be the most extensive collection of fine jewelry on the Web. Search by price starting with $150 and under, then get an eyeful of inspiration with $1,500-and-up pieces.
-
8. Enormous Selection of Special-Size Shoesnordstrom.com
This online hub stocks sizes 4–20 and widths AAAA–EEEE. Search by size or trend for boots, ballerinas or stilettos from brands like Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Kate Spade.
At left: Jimmy Choo flats, $365; at nordstrom.com.
-
9. Graphic Cotton Totesalphabetbags.com
These eye-catching totes are adorned in single letters, clever messages, and bold symbols. Practical and chic, they're made of super-sturdy cotton.
At left: Tote, $13; at alphabetbags.com.
1 of 9
Cruelty-Free Shoes
olsenhaus.com
We love the tagline ("The evolution will be accessorized") of this sharp collection of vegan footwear designed for men, women and kids. Flip through the seasonal look books for how-to-wear-'em tips from stylist Elizabeth Olsen.
At left: Faux suede heels, $205; at olsenhaus.com.
We love the tagline ("The evolution will be accessorized") of this sharp collection of vegan footwear designed for men, women and kids. Flip through the seasonal look books for how-to-wear-'em tips from stylist Elizabeth Olsen.
At left: Faux suede heels, $205; at olsenhaus.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 5, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Spring Accessories We Can't Wait to Purchase
Mar 1, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Arianna Huffington, Cleo Wade, and More Teamed Up with FEED on Feminist Merch
Feb 28, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
Puma and Sophia Webster Are Making Princess Shoes Happen
Feb 25, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Your Starter Guide To PVC Accessories
Feb 22, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
What Are TopFoxx Sunglasses and Which Should I Get?
Feb 22, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Get the Under-$100 Sunglasses Your Favorite Celebs Won't Stop Wearing
Feb 21, 2018 @ 9:00 AM