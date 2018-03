HOW TO WEAR ITCovered in zippers and buckles, a motorcycle tote can serve as an unexpected briefcase or a chic carryall. Jessica Biel rocked out her peasant blouse and skinnies with an edgy tote.WHERE TO BUY ITAbove: Black perforated leather, Jimmy Choo, $1695; at net-a-porter.com Below: Black faux leather bag, Forever 21, $26; at forever21.com