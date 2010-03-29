Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
7 Hot Bags for Spring
-
1. Printed Clutch
HOW TO WEAR IT
Jeans and a T-shirt look anything but basic when paired with a wild patterned bag. Halle Berry freshened up a laidback look with a leopard-print envelope clutch.
WHERE TO BUY IT
Above: Leopard-print leather clutch, Mulberry, $695; at net-a-porter.com.
Below: Print patent leather clutch, Tory Burch, $295; at toryburch.com.
-
2. Long-Strap Satchel
HOW TO WEAR IT
Try this versatile day bag in a fun color or pattern (a la Taylor Swift's floral) and the go-anywhere satchel will both complement a pretty sundress and personalize sleek office separates.
WHERE TO BUY IT
Above: Lilac calfskin bag, Michael Michael Kors, $498; at bloomingdales.com.
Below: Gray leather bag, Paul amp Joe, $195; at theoutnet.com.
-
3. Relaxed Satchel
HOW TO WEAR IT
Contrast a girlie warm-weather outfit with a fuss-free slouchy satchel-Sienna Miller dressed down an ultra-feminine skirt with an unstructured bag.
WHERE TO BUY IT
Above: Camel leather bag, Alexander Wang, $875; at net-a-porter.com.
Below: Python-embossed leather bag, Talbots, $249; at talbots.com.
-
4. Cross-Body Pouch
HOW TO WEAR IT
Diane Kruger punched up a little white dress with a chain strap bag worn messenger style-follow her lead and a similar bag can be as decorative as a necklace!
WHERE TO BUY IT
Above: Raspberry patent bag, Lulu Guinness, $289; at my-wardrobe.com.
Below: Beige vinyl bag, Guess, $68; at guess.com.
-
5. Doctor Bag
HOW TO WEAR IT
A structured duffle works day or night with masculine-inspired separates like Sarah Jessica Parker's velvet blazer or a crisp shirtdress.
WHERE TO BUY IT
Above: Blue leather bag, Valextra, $1910; at barneys.com.
Below: Two-tone covered canvas bag, Steve Madden, $158; at stevemadden.com.
-
6. Drawstring Bucket Bag
HOW TO WEAR IT
Both relaxed and luxe, a drawstring bag is the perfect accompaniment to an easy tank dress (think Kate Bosworth) or '70s-style wide-leg trousers.
WHERE TO BUY IT Above: Black faux leather bag, Armani Exchange, $98; at armaniexchange.com.
Below: Ivory leather bag, Cole Haan, $378; at lordandtaylor.com.
-
7. Edgy Tote
HOW TO WEAR IT
Covered in zippers and buckles, a motorcycle tote can serve as an unexpected briefcase or a chic carryall. Jessica Biel rocked out her peasant blouse and skinnies with an edgy tote.
WHERE TO BUY IT
Above: Black perforated leather, Jimmy Choo, $1695; at net-a-porter.com.
Below: Black faux leather bag, Forever 21, $26; at forever21.com.
