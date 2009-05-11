Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
25 Under $50
1. Topshop Necklace
2. Nine West Platform SandalsLeather and wood, $50; buy online now at piperlime.com.
3. Victoria’s Secret ToteStraw, $28; buy online now at victoriassecret.com.
4. Kenneth Jay Lane EarringsCoral, $45; buy online now at vivre.com.
5. French Connection BeltLeather, $40; buy online now at frenchconnection.com.
6. Old Navy EspadrillesCotton and jute, $30; buy online now at hm.com.
7. American Eagle ScarfViscose, $20; buy online now at ae.com.
8. Banana Republic RingCabochon, $49; buy online now at bananarepublic.com.
9. Urban Outfitters FedoraStraw, $28; buy online now at urbanoutfitters.com.
10. Alloy PumpsLeather, $35; buy online now at alloy.com.
11. Express bracelet and Pono by Joan Goodman BangleLucite, $25; visit express.com for stores.
Resin, $32; call 212-627-9159.
12. Forever 21 NecklaceFaceted beads and chains, $9; buy online now at forever21.com.
13. Forever 21 HeadbandPolyester and plastic, $5; buy online now at forever21.com.
14. Diane von Furstenberg Tote BagCanvas, $30; buy online now at dvf.com.
15. House of Harlow 1960 EarringsGold and leather, $37; buy online now at chickdowntown.com.
16. Matthew Williamson for H&M Bikini Top and BottomNylon, $17 each; visit hm.com for stores.
17. Liz Claiborne ClutchPVC, $38; buy online now at lizclaiborne.com.
18. Gap FlatsCotton canvas, $40; buy online now at gap.com.
19. Fred Flare SunglassesPlastic, $11; visit fredflare.com for stores.
20. SURevolution BangleBrass, $25; buy online now at vivre.com .
21. Jacobs by Marc Jacobs ClutchPlastic, $17; call 212-924-6126.
22. White House | Black Market PinChiffon, $25; buy online now at whitehouseblackmarket.com .
23. Fred Flare SandalSynthetic leather, vinyl and plastic, $24; buy online now at fredflare.com.
24. SURevolution BanglesSilver and gold, $35 each; buy online now at vivre.com .
25. Noir EarringsLucite and steel, $48; call 323-782-0424.
