These Are the Accessories Brands Net-a-Porter Is Getting Behind in 2018

These Are the Accessories Brands Net-a-Porter Is Getting Behind in 2018

Courtesy Sasha Lytvyn
November 23, 2017 @ 10:45 AM
by: Ruthie Friedlander

We love Net-a-Porter for its up-to-the-second trends and interest in new brands. The e-commerce giant is never one to shy away from up-and-coming designers (they were one of the first to pick up brands, like Staud), and are always first to showcase fresh talent. This season, we got some insider info on the new accessories brands Net-a-Porter is eyeing up for next year. Scroll below for seven new companies that are sure to sell out once they hit the website.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top