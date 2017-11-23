These Are the Accessories Brands Net-a-Porter Is Getting Behind in 2018

We love Net-a-Porter for its up-to-the-second trends and interest in new brands. The e-commerce giant is never one to shy away from up-and-coming designers (they were one of the first to pick up brands, like Staud), and are always first to showcase fresh talent. This season, we got some insider info on the new accessories brands Net-a-Porter is eyeing up for next year. Scroll below for seven new companies that are sure to sell out once they hit the website.
1. Leigh Miller
Leigh Miller is the eponymous Los Angeles-based jewelry line by Leigh Miller Newman, a former designer for J.Crew and Calvin Klein. Miller’s handcrafted collections are all inspired by nature and art. Better yet? Nearly every piece is under $500.
2. Hunting Season
Hunting Season was developed by Danielle Corona, a Miami native of Cuban origin who worked at Valentino and VBH before launching her own line. The collections are all inspired by the designer’s worldwide travels. They’re functional without sacrificing style and created from exotic skins and leathers. Chic.
3. WANDLER
WANDLER is a baby of a handbag company, launched by Elza Wandler who is originally from the Netherlands and currently works and lives in Amsterdam. You’ll find the boldest, brightest colors and most surprising shapes.
4. Tara Zadeh
Tara Zadeh is the founder of her namesake handbag line, and has lived everywhere, from London to Paris to New York. Zadeh’s handbags are influenced by her impeccable personal style and French-American-Iranian background.
5. LOQ
LOQ is a shoe brand co-founded by Keren Longkumer and Valerie Quant, with its footwear designed in L.A. and manufactured in Spain. The brand is a perfect hybrid of the designers's backgrounds: equal parts California cool and rich Indian-inspired.
6. St. Agni
St. Agni is an Australian-based shoe brand co-founded by Lara and Matt Fells. It's basically a minimalist’s dream come true, with extra attention that ensures low impact on the environment.
7. by FAR
by FAR is a Bulgarian footwear brand founded by twin sisters Valentina and Sabrina, and their best friend Denista. These are handmade luxury shoes that you’ll want to wear every day (think revisited classics shapes in neutral colors, like blue suede and brown leather).