The Accessories Celebs Made Famous in 2016—and Where to Buy Them!

Gigi who? You're about to stand among the stars with these must-have accessories trends from 2016. This past year, we saw many celebs, from Kendall Jenner to Kate Middleton, experiment with fashion—and we're about to follow suit.
With the New Year upon us, now's the time to really go for it in the fashion department. That means, we aren’t just imitating celeb style. No, we’re tracking down the exact make and model of some the best pieces celebs wore this year.
And so, while many of us will happily kiss 2016 goodbye, there are a few accessories trends we're totally bringing with us into the New Year. From Gigi Hadid's favorite handbag, to Emma Roberts's thigh-high boots, and Jessica Alba's favorite carry-on bag, keep scrolling for where to buy and how to style this year's hottest accessories.
-
1. Gigi Hadid in Le Specs x Adam Selman sunglasses
Shop more styles from Le Specs.
Available at lespecs.com | $119
-
2. Zendaya wearing a John Hardy bracelet
Available at neimanmarcus.com | $3,300
-
3. Alison Brie carrying a Tory Burch bag
Available at bloomingdales.com | $650
-
4. Emily Ratajkowski with a Bobble water bottle
Available at waterbobble.com | $25
-
5. Duchess of Cambridge in Falke pantyhose
Available at barenecessities.com | $25
-
6. Jessica Alba with LOMS luggage
Available at amazon.com | $695
-
7. Jamie Chung in Karen Walker Eyewear sunglasses
Available at nordstrom.com | $365
-
8. Beyoncé in Saint Laurent sandals
Available at matchesfashion.com | $556
-
9. Amal Clooney carrying an Altuzarra bag
Available at barneys.com | $2,995
-
10. Bella Hadid in Dear Frances booties
Available at shopbop.com | $650
-
11. Elle Fanning in Dior sunglasses
Available at neimanmarcus.com | $555
-
12. Gigi Hadid carrying a Mansur Gavriel bag
Available at net-a-porter.com | $750
-
13. Victoria Justice in sam Edelman pumps
Available at shopbop.com | $91
-
14. Julianne Hough in FitBit Alta with blush pink leather band
Available at nordstrom.com | FitBit Alta $130 and leather band $60
-
-
16. Kelly Rowland in Hat Attack hat
Available at hatattack.com | $100
-
17. Lady Gaga in Ray-Ban sunglasses
Available at ray-ban.com | $150
-
18. Donni Charm in Donni Charm scarf
Available at barneys.com | $290
-
19. Willow Smith in Chanel sunglasses
Available at chanel.com | $405
-
20. Lea Michele carrying an Elizabeth and James tote
Available at neimanmarcus.com | $445
-
21. Kristen Stewart with Chanel watch
For other similar styles, visit shopbop.com.
Available at chanel.com | $23,200
-
22. Michelle Monaghan in Aldo pumps
Available at zappos.com | $90
-
23. Olivia Palermo in Adornmonde chocker
Available at adornmonde.com | $96
-
-
25. Naomi Watts in Shauns sunglasses
Available at shaunscalifornia.com | $295
-
26. Emma Roberts in Stuart Weitzman boots
Available at zappos.com | $718
-
27. Rita Ora in Gianvito Rossi sandals
Available at net-a-porter.com | $815
-
28. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Jimmy Choo sunglasses
Available at bloomingdales.com | $460