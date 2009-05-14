Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
16 Great Bag-and-Shoe Combos
-
1. no title
BAG
Cotton canvas tote, Binetti, $230; buy online now at anthropologie.com.
SHOES
Patent leather sandals, Boutique 9, $139; buy online now at piperlime.com.
-
2. no title
BAG
Leather bag, Tory Burch, $395; buy online now at jildor.com.
SHOES
Leather and cork sandals, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $355; buy online now at farfetch.com.
-
3. no title
BAG
Straw and linen bag, Rebecca Minkoff, $335; visit rebeccaminkoff.com for stores.
SHOES
Leather sandals, Colin Stuart, $78; call 800-888-8200.
-
4. no title
BAG
Leather bag, Coach, $648; buy online now at coach.com.
SHOES
Patent leather and wood sandals, Marni, $735; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.
-
5. no title
BAG
Straw and silk organza tote, J. Crew, $68; buy online now at jcrew.com.
SHOES
Cork and leather sandals, Castaner, $198; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
-
6. no title
BAG
Canvas tote, Longchamp, $340; buy online now at bloomingdales.com.
SHOES
Leather and wood sandals, Ash, $222; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
-
7. no title
BAG
Cotton tote, See by Chloe, $110; buy online now at chickdowntown.com.
SHOES
Leather sandals, Banana Republic, $160; buy online now at bananarepublic.com.
-
8. no title
BAG
Leather bag, Badgley Mischka, $295; call 718-375-2000.
SHOES
Leather sequined sandals, Steve by Steve Madden, $147; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
-
9. no title
BAG
Suede bag, Jerome Dreyfuss, $700; call 310-657-5469.
SHOES
Beaded suede sandals, Mia, $59; call 866-642-0809.
-
10. no title
BAG
Leather tote, Mulberry, $1,295; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
SHOES
Suede leather and cork, Bally, $450; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.
-
11. no title
BAG
Canvas and leather tote, Bottega Veneta, $960; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.
SHOES
Leather, agate, pearl, metallic sandals, Bo'em, $225; buy online now at vivre.com.
-
12. no title
BAG
Canvas bag, Echo, $78; buy online now at echodesign.com.
SHOES
Leather and rope sandals, Christian Louboutin, $495; buy online now at saksfifthavenue.com.
-
13. no title
BAG
Silk clutch, Boden, $128; buy online now at bodenusa.com.
SHOES
Python print sandals, Katia Lombardo, $527; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
-
14. no title
BAG
Straw, raffia and stone clutch, Anya Hindmarch, $365; buy online now at vivre.com.
SHOES
Leather sandals, Bella Rae, $89; buy online now at piperlime.com .
-
15. no title
BAG
Satin clutch, Monya, $125; buy online now at chickdowntown.com.
SHOES
Patent leather sandals, Michael Kors, $231; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
-
16. no title
BAG
Rattan, jade and tiger eye clutch, Kotur, $311; buy online now at chickdowntown.com.
SHOES
Leather and wood sandals, Charles by Charles David, $110; buy online now at piperlime.com.
