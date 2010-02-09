No matter your preference-low, mid-heel, or skyscraper-high-here are the season's most wearable picks.



Coach



Gladiator straps that fit firmly are sexy and keep foot in place-toes won't need to grip. A heel that tapers offers more stability than a spindly pin-thin option.

SHOP IT!

Calfskin, Coach, $188; call 888-262-6224.