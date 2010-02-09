Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
12 Hot Heels That Don't Hurt
1. 12 Hot Heels That Don't HurtNo matter your preference-low, mid-heel, or skyscraper-high-here are the season's most wearable picks.
Coach
Gladiator straps that fit firmly are sexy and keep foot in place-toes won't need to grip. A heel that tapers offers more stability than a spindly pin-thin option.
Calfskin, Coach, $188; call 888-262-6224.
2. Donald J. PlinerA cork sole is extra-lightweight and cushions, while the embedded elastic stretches to fit all shapes.
Cork and leather, Donald J. Pliner, $260; call 888-307-1630.
3. Charles DavidThe stacked heel is sturdy, and the high pitch of a curved front platform can ease pressure from the ball of foot.
Suede and leather, Charles David, $285; call 310-659-7110
4. Taryn RoseAn arch insert (see inset) cushions and lifts a flat foot and a round-toe box creates more room up front, so no cramping!
Patent leather, Taryn Rose, $380; call 877-404-7673.
5. GeoxA perforated sole (see inset) allows more airflow, keeping foot cool and dry and provides traction to prevent slips.
Suede, Geox, $165; call 646-213-9020
6. ChanelYou won't be on your tiptoes with a high front platform that adds height across the entire foot-not just at the heel.
Straw and leather, Chanel, $750; at select Chanel stores.
7. Cynthia VincentThe adjustable straps fit thick or thin ankles, the buckle accommodates wide or narrow feet and padded demi-wedge cushions and gives a comfortable lift.
Embossed leather, Cynthia Vincent Shoes, $275; at shoplastyle.com.
8. Stuart WeitzmanThe insole is lined with soft and breathable suede and has a point that sits under the middle of the heel instead of the back to provide more stability.
Patent leather, Stuart Weitzman, $275; at stuartweitzman.com.
9. Loeffler RandallThe exposed arch (see inset) works for a wider foot. The conical heel is sturdy and has a cool retro vibe.
Embossed leather, Loeffler Randall, $495; call 888-982-8800.
10. Elizabeth and JamesLace-ups prevent a narrow foot from swimming around in booties.
Canvas and embossed leather, Elizabeth and James, $350; call 212-382-1780.
11. Cole HaanBuilt-in Nike Air technology absorbs shock when walking.
Patent leather, Cole Haan, $198; at colehaan.com.
12. Be & DA wide, high strap keeps ankles from wobbling and side reinforcements on a low vamp help secure the foot.
Leather with nickel-plated grommets, Be & D, $415; call 212-937-5750.
