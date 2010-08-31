Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Accessories You'll Love... Right Now!
1. Fall TonesWHY THEY'RE HOT: Richly hued suedes and skins add a sophisticated, lush touch.
SHOP THE LOOK: (top to bottom) Snakeskin clutch, Via Spiga, $158; at viaspiga.com. Suede pumps, Geox, $150; at shopgeox.com. Suede boots, Brian Atwood, $1,355; 416-861-6251. Embossed leather belt, Lauren by Ralph Lauren, $32; at Nordstrom. Suede bag with metal hardware, Roger Vivier, $2,385; 212-861-5371.
2. PearlsWHY THEY'RE HOT: Black leather and thick chains transform the demure into the daring.
SHOP THE LOOK: (top to bottom) Calfskin purse with resin pearl and metal chain, Moschino, $1,345; 212-243-8600. Metal, glass pearl and crystal necklace, Roxanne Assoulin for Lee Angel, $180; at leeangel.com. Satin pumps, Badgley Mischka, $200; solutionsdenim.com. Enamel, sterling silver, cultured pearl and sapphire bracelet, M.C.L. by Matthew Campbell Laurenza, $1,365; at Bergdorf Goodman.
3. BoldWHY IT'S HOT: Minimalist shapes pop against sleek outfits and black-and-white patterns.
SHOP THE LOOK: (top to bottom) Silk and leather platform sandals, Balenciaga by Nicolas Ghesquière, $945; 310-230-8882. Embossed leather clutch, Reiss, $270; 212-488-2411. Leather and snakeskin clutch with metal trim, Alexander Wang, $1,050; at alexanderwang.com. Plastic bangle, Noir Jewelry, $60; at noirjewelry.com. Rhodiumplate bangle, Alexis Bittar, $215; at alexisbittar.com.
4. CozyWHY IT'S HOT: Snuggle-worthy materials don’t sacrifice warmth for style when paired with skinny jeans and a blazer.
SHOP THE LOOK: (from top) Mongolian lamb fur bag with metal chain, J.Crew, $395; at jcrew.com. Leather and fox-fur boots, Stuart Weitzman, $498; 303-355-2828. Suede, leather and shearling boots, Tory Burch, $325; at toryburch.com.
5. LaceWHY IT'S HOT: The dainty fabric reveals its tough side when covering biker boots and oversize bangles.
SHOP THE LOOK: (top to bottom) Lace and leather peep-toe boots, Sam Edelman, $250; 877-932-7726. Lace purse with metal and bead chain, Dolce & Gabbana, $1,595; at select Dolce & Gabbana stores. Lace and plastic bangles, Freedom for Topshop, $25 each; at topshop.com. Lace, leather and nylon boots, Valentino Garavani, $1,295; at Neiman Marcus.
6. DecoWHY IT'S HOT: Bring pizzazz to a plain shift with beaded bags, etched clutches and cone heels.
SHOP THE LOOK: (top to bottom) Rabbit fur and glass bead necklace, Sachin + Babi for Ankasa, $260; 212-966-3626. Metal clutch with crystals and semiprecious stones, Judith Leiber, $1,995; at judithleiber.com. Suede and leather beaded platform sandals, Donald J Pliner, $400; at donaldjpliner.com. Silk and crystal clutch, Moyna, $250; at moynabags.com. Suede, lizard and stingray sandals, Chrissie Morris, $1,120; 212-753-4000. Oxidized silver, Swarovski crystal and oxidized gold-leaf cuff, Soo Ihn Kim, $165; 212-675-6693.
7. MilitaryWHY IT'S HOT: Grommets, buttons and camouflage prints adorn everything from satchels to strappy ankle boots.
SHOP THE LOOK: (from top) Canvas bag with leather trim, Yves Saint Laurent, $2,595; 212-980-2970. Cashmere hat with brass chain, Eugenia Kim, $215; at Saks Fifth Avenue. Leather peeptoe booties with brass buttons, Steven by Steve Madden, $180; 800-747-6233. Leather clutch with chain, Rebecca Minkoff, $350; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
