WHY IT'S HOT: Grommets, buttons and camouflage prints adorn everything from satchels to strappy ankle boots.



SHOP THE LOOK: (from top) Canvas bag with leather trim, Yves Saint Laurent, $2,595; 212-980-2970. Cashmere hat with brass chain, Eugenia Kim, $215; at Saks Fifth Avenue. Leather peeptoe booties with brass buttons, Steven by Steve Madden, $180; 800-747-6233. Leather clutch with chain, Rebecca Minkoff, $350; at Saks Fifth Avenue.