Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Accentuate the Positive
-
1. Show Off Your ShouldersIt’s like being home free. What woman hates her shoulders? If you do, you really need to give yourself a break.
Cotton top, Lauren by Ralph Lauren, $109; at Macy’s, call 800-289-6229.
Runway photo: Chanel
-
2. Show Off Your WaistYou are only as thin as your narrowest circumference. Have faith in the power and sensuality of revealing (not wasting) it.
Acetate dress, White House Black Market, $168; visit whiteandblack.com for stores.
Runway photo: Oscar de la Renta
-
3. Show Off Your CleavageSweetheart necklines and portrait collars are foolproof frames for an ample bust and a camera-ready face.
Polyester dress, Yoana Baraschi, $350; at select Macy’s stores, call 800-289-6229.
Runway photo: Prada
-
4. Show Off Your HipsInvert the usual drill: Put solid on top, a graphic print below. Like it or not, we all look at sexy bottoms. This is in case you like yours.
Silk organza skirt with elastic waistband, Bensoni, $325; call 972-378-9600.
Runway photo: Narciso Rodriguez
-
5. Show Off Your LegsMonochromatic minis have a way of making legs look longer, especially when anchored by shoes with presence.
Silk chiffon mini, Camilla and Marc, $470; call 305-669-5940.
Runway photo: Phillip Lim
-
6. Show Off Your BackTrick yourself. The cool thing about exposing your back is that once dressed, you can’t see it, so you forget about it. Yes, you will.
Stretch cotton dress, Sea, $390; available on March 30th at revolveclothing.com.
Runway photo: Jil Sander
