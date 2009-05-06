Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
About Our Blends
1. Our StoryThink how true that is when pulling together seven of your best friends on a Saturday night. Each person in the circle may have his or her own personality, with different interests and tastes, but the common bond of friendship and fun unites the group together in harmony.
At Seven Daughters, we view the winemaking process as a rare opportunity to combine the skills of scientists with the souls of artists. And we’re not afraid to mix it up seven ways.
Learn how each grape brings something special to a bottle of Seven Daughters Winemaker’s Blend.
2. White Winemaker's BlendSwirl: Chardonnay, Riesling, Muscat, Symphony, French Colombard, Sauvignon Blanc and Gewurztraminer
See: Pale straw
Sniff: The deep aromas in this wine feature notes of orange blossom, tangerine and melon with a flirtatious hint of apricot and lychee.
Sip: This sultry, balanced wine opens with the fresh flavors of lychee and mandarin oranges. The vibrant citrus influence continues on the palate and the presence of Gewurztraminer complements the wine with a closing note of spice.
Serve: This wine pairs deliciously with fruit salad, sushi, white fish, Thai, and Latin cuisines.
3. Red Winemaker's BlendSwirl: Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Syrah, Carignane and Sangiovese
See: Deep Ruby Red
Sniff: The intense aromatics offer several pleasant surprises throughout the experience. The nose features blackberry with hints of lavender and vanilla.
Sip: This smooth, and intriguing wine shows exuberant fruit flavors, opening with succulent red fruit ranging from blackberries and dried cherries. The presence of Syrah compliments the wine with a closing note of peppery spice, for a memorable finish.
Serve: Risotto, Thai or other spicy dishes, grilled chicken or salmon, pasta with red meat sauce.
