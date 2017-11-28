This Unexpected Store Has the Most Comfortable But Stylish Jeans

Don’t kiss everything from the 11th grade goodbye. Sure, we wouldn’t suggest wearing layered polos with popped collars or using cryptic song lyrics in your work OOO email, but some of your style instincts can still come into play—namely, Abercrombie denim. The most comfortable but stylish jeans I own can be bought right now at Abercrombie & Fitch.

Hear me out. The store that you used to swear by for graphic tees and cologne for whatever dude you were seeing is making a huge comeback when it comes to jeans. And like you, the brand has grown-up and become way more dynamic with design and style, though comfort is still at the core. To be honest, I never owned a pair of jeans from Abercrombie in my teenage years. I’m pretty sure my mom would have told me they were too expensive for her to buy for me and my siblings, but I remember being jealous of my friends who basically lived in them—they were the backbone of every outfit.

Abercrombie offers more than your standard skinnies now, though. I fell in love with the look of a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg jeans with an exposed hemline. They fit like a glove, hit right above the naval, and have just the right about of stretch. They hit your ankles, so whatever booties or flats you have are fully in display, right where they belong. I can wear them all day long without the desire to change into sweatpants as soon as a pair become available. The brand even did away with the stitching on the back pockets, which was a dead giveaway for what brand you were wearing. Hey, sometimes in your adulthood you want to be a little more discreet—make 'em wonder what fills your closet.

My colleague and I coincidentally have the very same pair and often show up to work accidentally twinning—but we both agree they're shockingly comfortable and chic. But it's the pair of jeans' incredibly accessible price-tag that really wins you over. You can go in and buy a few pairs without resorting to ramen noodles for three weeks because they each ring in at well under $100. They're $88, to be exact. Some shopping tips? Size down because the waist stretches out after about two wears.

That saying about things getting better with age? It applies to jeans (and your favorite high school shopping spot), too.