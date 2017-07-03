Stripe Lovers Unite! The Best Striped Pieces to Wear This Summer

Stripes are a universally loved pattern. Everyone from newborns to elderlies can pull them off, and everyone sure does!
The classic navy blue-and-white striped tees that we all love today originated from the French. Seamen wore these tees to be easily spotted. And of course, leave it to Chanel years later to put stripes at the cutting edge of fashion.
With summer upon us, I can't help but want to be in head-to-toe stripes, and here are the best striped pieces we found for this summer!
WATCH: How to DIY Striped Nail Polish
1. The Perfect Striped Tee
Kule | $128
2. Striped Sun Hat
Sole Society | $23 (originally $33)
3. High-Waisted Striped Bathing Suit
Solid and Striped | $175
4. Striped Shoulder Bag
Sophie Anderson | $237
5. Striped Sandals
Tabitha Simmons | $803
6. Striped Palazzo Pants
Zara | $26 (originally $50)
7. Rainbow Stripe Beach Bag
$55
8. Striped Bodycon Dress
Topshop | $55
9. Striped Top
Club Monaco | $199 (originally $295)