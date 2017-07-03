Stripe Lovers Unite! The Best Striped Pieces to Wear This Summer

Stripes are a universally loved pattern. Everyone from newborns to elderlies can pull them off, and everyone sure does!

The classic navy blue-and-white striped tees that we all love today originated from the French. Seamen wore these tees to be easily spotted. And of course, leave it to Chanel years later to put stripes at the cutting edge of fashion.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

With summer upon us, I can't help but want to be in head-to-toe stripes, and here are the best striped pieces we found for this summer!

WATCH: How to DIY Striped Nail Polish