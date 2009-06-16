Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
9 Ways to Make Your Wardrobe Pop
1. If You Love Nautical, Try Brights!Crisp and preppy, this nautical duo holds a place in the hearts of tradionalists and those who like clean and simple hues. Both are bold and graphic alone or combined and look best paired with eye-catching brights like kelly green, citron, fuchsia and purple. These tones work so well because they're vibrant and, being blue-based, are derived from the same color family as navy itself.
2. Soft: Add Just a Bit of ColorClockwise from the top:
amp#149; Top, Michael Kors, sold out due to popular demand. Similar item, $13; at delias.com.
amp#149; Bangle, Roxanne Assoulin for Lee Angel, $155; call 212-334-6573.
amp#149; Sandals, Emporio Armani, $66; at emporioarmani.com.
amp#149; Jeans, AG Adriano Goldschmeid, $164; at agjeans.com.
amp#149; Bag, Tod's, $1,665; call 800-457-8637.
3. Medium: Add Several Pops of ColorClockwise from the top:
amp#149; Cardigan, Hanii Y, $410; visit nordstrom.com for stores.
amp#149; T-shirt, Gap, $15; at gap.com.
amp#149;Sunglasses, Target, $13; visit target.com for stores.
amp#149; Watch, Michael Kors, $180; at michaelkors.com.
amp#149; Necklace, Kendra Scott, $212; at kendrascott.com.
amp#149; Sandals, Anya Hindmarch, $445; call 212-343-8147.
amp#149; Pants, Elie Tahari, $248; call 212-334-4441.
4. Boldly Break From Your BasicsClockwise from the top:
amp#149; Dress, Rebecca Taylor, $315; call 919-881-9480.
amp#149; Necklace, Sequin, $198; call 212-247-1100.
amp#149; Clutch, Heather Hawkins, $288; at shophh.com.
amp#149; Wedges, Davis by Ruthie Davis, $417; at shopbop.com.
5. If You Love Khaki, Try Earth TonesThere's a reason the Army uses this color combo for camouflage fatigues-wear them together or separately and you'll usually blend right into your surroundings. Avoid a disappearing act and still maintain the earthy vibe you love by sprinkling spicy shades throughout your outfit. Saffron, pine, pumpkin and wine possess warm undertones which work well with both neutrals and flatter most complexions.
6. Soft: Add Just a Bit of ColorClockwise from the top:
amp#149; Vest, Another Important Culture, $300; call 302-368-4403.
amp#149; Tank, Escada Sport, $90; call 877-206-4135 for stores.
amp#149; Pants, J. Crew, $70; at jcrew.com.
amp#149; Bag, Bottega Veneta, $1,984; at bluefly.com.
amp#149; Wedges, Jimmy Choo, $480; call 212-319-1111.
amp#149; Bracelets, $55; Ettika, at ettika.com.
amp#149; Necklace, R.J. Graziano, $65; call 212-685-1248.
7. Medium: Add Several Pops of ColorClockwise from the top:
• Camisole, Diesel, $130; call 973-376-5543.
• Skirt, DKNY, $175; visit macys.com for stores.
• Sandals, Miu Miu, $650; call 212-593-9898. • Bag, Jamin Puech, $760; call 212-431-5200.
• Pendant, Vanessa Montiel, $210; call 831-459-0838.
• Earrings, Linda Levinson Designs, $195; call 312-951-6943.
