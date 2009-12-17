Call Wright old-fashioned, but the ponytail is one of his favorite looks. "I've always been a huge fan. It highlights the beauty of a woman's face," he says. And no, the ponytail is not just for the gym. "A ponytail can honestly be taken from day to night if it's done properly," says Wright. In the morning, make sure it's smooth and has a nice curve to it. "For the cocktail party, simply wrap a strand around the elastic and you've got an elegant look." Or, dress up the entire style by parting your hair on the side before gathering it at the base of your neck.