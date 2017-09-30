9 Fall Wardrobe Refreshers You'll Love from LOFT 

The morning struggle is very real. If you've ever stood in front of your closet and wondered what you're wearing today, you're not alone. As the cooler weather starts settling in, you may now be faced a new predicament: a closet filled with last season's clothes, yet nothing new and exciting to wear. Thankfully, LOFT's latest fall editions are the perfect answer to your current style conundrums. Cute clothes, great prices—there's no better reason to update your wardrobe now. Your closet will thank you!
VIDEO: The Good Vibes Wall by Chris Uphues for LOFT
Shop our 9 favorite picks below.
1. THE FLORAL DRESS
A modern bohemian silhouette in a dark floral print is easy to dress up with a heeled boot or pair down with a simple flat.
Loft | $90
2. THE RUFFLE BLOUSE
Try this si,mple sweet blouse tucked into your favorite jeans on the weekend or an A-line skirt for work.
Loft | $60
3. THE LEATHER BELT
A perfect leather belt is hard to find, but we just did. The oval belt buckle adds a modern element to this wardrobe staple.
Loft | $45
4. THE SAILOR TROUSER
Try an updated sailor pant in tonal fall stripes for an easy workwear addition to your closet.
Loft | $80
5. THE BLOCK HEEL BOOTIE
Go for an autumnal burgundy shade instead of classic black for a new spin on your favorite boot shape.
Loft | $118
6. THE SHEARLING JACKET
The must-have jacket of the season at a killer price point? It's a no-brainer!
Loft | $168
7. THE DOUBLE-BREASTED COAT
Throw this military-inspired coat over a striped shirt and a classic pant for instant French girl coolness.
Loft | $188
8. THE PLAID SKIRT
A subtle check print and sleek buttons on this modern mini will give you plenty of style points when paired with a simple ribbed knit.
Loft | $70
9. THE MODERN LOAFER
A sleek loafer featuring a polished buckle will add a little extra something to any outfit.
Loft | $80