Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
8 Ways to Dress Up Your Tee
1. 1. Add a VestBeyonce gave her tank an instant upgrade with a studded Balmain waistcoat. Look for a vest with similar embellishment for a sweet-but-tough combo.
2. 2. Pair with a Textured SkirtGwyneth Paltrow made a graphic tee evening-ready with the addition of a draped chiffon Burberry skirt. Choose a black and white T-shirt to bring the texture center stage.
3. 3. Tie on a ScarfNicole Richie added color and pattern to her vintage tee with a vibrant Pucci scarf. For maximum versatility, play around with different ways to drape and tie.
4. 4. Layer on an Evening JacketJoy Bryant glammed up a gray T-shirt with a Lurex Rachel Roy topper. For maximum impact, try a jacket with shine, like a beaded bolero or sequined blazer.
5. 5. Splatter Paint ItKate Bosworth looked edgy-glam in an artsy top by Josh Goot. Get a similar look by splatter painting a simple white tee with goof-proof spray dyes.
6. 6. Wear a Statement NecklaceSophia Bush brought the wow factor to her V-neck tank with an elaborate Miriam Haskell bib necklace. Try several strands of beads or pearls for an equally potent take on the look.
7. 7. Slip on Some Formal ShortsAlexa Chung rocked out an oversize navy tee with silver brocade short shorts. Make the combo most effective by choosing pieces in the same color family, like Alexa's cool tones.
8. 8. Push Up the SleevesEmma Roberts channeled James Dean by scrunching up the short sleeves of her 3.1 Phillip Lim top. Use this trick to transform your man's bulky tee.
