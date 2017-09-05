8 Pieces to Become More Adventurous

Looking for a little inspiration to get off the couch and outdoors this weekend? I was totally inspired by Sophia Bush's latest Instagram posts, featuring some pretty epic pictures of an adventure filled girls trip to Alaska with Eddie Bauer.
You don't have to travel far and wide to find a little adventure though. Recently, I grabbed a girlfriend and planned a weekend trip to the Catskills (just 2 hours out of New York City). We let the winding country roads take us where they would, hiked, swam, and even tried fly fishing for the first time.
Of course, part of our experience was picking the right gear and wardrobe for the activities. (TBH, I am still wondering how Sophia looked THAT cute in waders). Shop a round up below of my favorite outdoorsy pieces to get you started. Simply grab a friend and get moving!
VIDEO: Blake Lively Is Fearless, Smiles Mere Feet Away from a Black Bear
-
1. THE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKET
A water repellent jacket in a cute military cut is a travel essential that will take you from day to night.
Eddie Bauer | $60 (originally $99)
-
2. THE CROP TOP
A sweat-proof tank looks cool in a 90's style cropped silhouette.
Nike | $55
-
3. THE FLANNEL SHIRT
An easy layering piece that will add a little extra warmth when necessary or can be easily peeled off and style around the waist once you get moving.
REI | $49
-
4. THE COTTON TANK
A super soft and simple tank is essential for warmer days on the trails when paired with a performance legging.
Lou & Grey | $25
-
5. THE EXCURSION LEGGING
A legging that was built for adventure is essential for any outdoor activities.
Athleta | $79
-
6. THE CREWNECK PULLOVER
This cozy crew neck is perfect for comfy nights curled up by the fire after a long day of exploring.
AETHER | $85
-
7. THE DAYPACK
A super spacious backpack that can double as a carry-on is ideal for a long weekend away.
Eddie Bauer | $48 (originally $80)
-
8. THE TRAIL RUNNERS
This grip sneaker provides comfort and traction on slick trails while still looking fashion forward.
Adidas | $82