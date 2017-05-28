8 Must-Have Pieces To Get You In the Mood for Gov Ball

As the summer season kicks off, so does the music festival circuit. With Governors Ball in NYC fast approaching, naturally we are already planning our outfits for the weekend’s events – isn’t that half the fun?

Prepare to meet your upgraded festival wardrobe in our guide to the new neccessities that will keep you selfie-ready and comfortable during a full day of full-on dancing and general rocking out. Shop our top eight picks below and get ready to festival in style!

