7 Ultra Chic Jackets to Gear You up for Spring

Spring is in full effect, which means the weather is constantly changing and like it or not we’ll be wearing jackets until the summer heat kicks in. We are taking some tips from Olivia Culpo and retiring our jackets from last season to make room for these ultra chic jackets.
1. NANUSHKA TUCKER JACKET
This jacket will become your new wardrobe essential. The color makes it easy to pair with almost everything in your closet, from your causal work wear to your laid back weekend attire.
Nanushka available at nanushka.com | $494
2. NO. 21 TIE-FRONT JACKET
If you’re looking to spice up your wardrobe try adding a bright pop of color. This lightweight jacket is the perfect shade of red. The tie-front straps give this jacket it’s chic factor without overdoing it.
No. 21 available at matchesfashion.com | $508
3. HARVEY FAIRCLOTH SATIN PEPLUM FIELD JACKET
This jacket goes above and beyond your basic military jacket. If you’re looking for that ‘it’ factor, you can’t go wrong with this peplum military jacket. The navy satin cuffs and peplum hem are what sets this jacket apart from the rest.
Harvey Faircloth available at intermixonline.com | $448
4. MAGGIE MARILYN PLEATED DENIM JACKET
A denim jackets is a wardrobe staple, no matter the season. Spring will probably be the season you’ll wear a denim jacket the most so have fun with it! Go for a jacket with a bit of character. The exaggerated cuff and belted waist add a different spin to the classic denim jacket.
Available at net-a-porter.com | $575
7. & OTHER STORIES PATCHED FRILL JACKET
Stay cool in this retro-inspired jacket. The subtle sheen adds that chic put together look.
& Other Stories available at stories.com | $125