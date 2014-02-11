Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
7 Steps to an Embellished DIY Cross-body Bag
1. What You'll NeedCrossbody bag (with a flap)
Patterned fabric
White fringe trim
Yellow braided trim
Red ribbon
Multi-grip glue
Scissors
Pen
2. Step 1Trace the outline of the bag's flap onto your purse.
3. Step 2Cut out the fabric to fit the flaps, leaving the center uncovered.
4. Step 3Glue the fabric to the flaps.
5. Step 4Cover frayed edges of your fabric by gluing the red ribbon along the edge of your flap.
6. Step 5Glue two overlapping fringe pieces down the center strap.
7. Step 6Glue yellow braided trim on top of the fringe.
8. Step 7Cut the ends of both the fringe and the braided rope at an angle to finish. Let dry.
