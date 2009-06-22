Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
7 Slimming Swimsuits
-
1. Shoshanna, $98Busty ladies can depend on a Shoshanna suit-the curvaceous designer adds boning and built-in cups for ideal uplift. This bandeau design also features a diagonal chain-link pattern for a slimming effect.
BUY ONLINE NOW
One-piece, Shoshanna, $98; at nordstrom.com.
-
2. La Blanca by Rod Beattie, $130Play up your movie-star curves in a retro-style ruched suit with a supportive soft cup bra. The lined tankini top will hide a little extra tummy (don't worry, Marilyn had it too!).
BUY ONLINE NOW
Tankini, La Blanca by Rod Beattie, $130; at bloomingdales.com.
-
3. Freya Swim, $92D-cups and up rejoice-a beautiful bikini is in your grasp! The structured underwire top of this Asian-inspired floral suit will give you shape and support, while the fold-over bottoms will keep your waist from getting the squeeze.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Bikini, Freya Swim, $92; at figleaves.com.
-
4. Lands' End, $90Keep everything you've got right where you want it in this cleverly engineered one-piece with waist-whittling elasticized panels and a built-in minimizing bra.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Tank suit, Lands' End, $90; at landsend.com.
-
5. Gottex, $120Put on the glitz and whittle down the pounds with this gold-trimmed one-piece. The surplice design gives the illusion of an hourglass while belly-friendly front panels hold you in.
BUY ONLINE NOW
One-piece, Gottex, $120; at bloomingdales.com.
-
6. Aqua, $140Got hips? This pretty floral two-piece has a foldover bottom so that you can control your coverage.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Bikini, Aqua, $140; at bloomingdales.com.
-
7. Miraclesuit, $95Don't be fooled by its deceptively simple shape, this tank suit will contour your form with Miraclesuit's specially-engineered fabric. The high neckline on this retro design will also keep a large bust in check. Don't be fooled by its deceptively simple shape, this tank suit will contour your form with Miraclesuit's specially-engineered fabric. The high neckline on this retro design will also keep a large bust in check.
BUY ONLINE NOW
One-piece, Miraclesuit, $95; at bloomingdales.com.
1 of 7
Shoshanna, $98
Busty ladies can depend on a Shoshanna suit-the curvaceous designer adds boning and built-in cups for ideal uplift. This bandeau design also features a diagonal chain-link pattern for a slimming effect.
BUY ONLINE NOW
One-piece, Shoshanna, $98; at nordstrom.com.
BUY ONLINE NOW
One-piece, Shoshanna, $98; at nordstrom.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM