7 Jumpsuits to Rock the Disco Trend
September 20, 2017 @ 8:30 PM
by: Kristina Rutkowski

Ever since we saw Gigi Hadid rocking this silky one-piece, we can't quite get jumpsuits off our mind. With the '70s disco look ruling the runway this fall, we are ready to try the trend in real life. Pulling inspiration from style icons of the era like Bianca Jagger and Anjelica Huston, we round up a surprisingly modern mix of options to suit any body type and personality. You will be feeling like a Studio 54 goddess in no time. 

Shop our 7 favorites below. 

