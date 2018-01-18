7 Faux Fur Pieces That Look Like the Real Deal

Who doesn't love the glamour and feel of a fur coat? Thankfully, there are now faux options to wet our appetites that are as soft, chic, and warm as the real deal. In the last 10 years, technological advancements have improved drastically, making synthetic fur almost indistinguishable from the real thing. Plus, they come in so many styles, from jackets to slides to scarves...and it doesn't hurt that the price point is so much better.

Here, shop our seven favorite faux fur pieces. You'll thank us.