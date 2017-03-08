7 Fashion Items Barbie Taught Us Are Cool 

Barbie can do just about anything she sets her mind to, and all while looking fashionable and fabulous. She can play most any sport, teach any subject, she travels the world and can drive any dream car made for her. Barbie is the ultimate power woman, a woman on a mission. Through her ability to transform into so many different roles, she remains a steadfast fashon icon, teaching us some very important lessons: 7 fashion lessons, to be exact. Scroll through as we bring you the things Barbie taught us-are-cool!
-
1. Christian Louboutin Corneille Pump
The perfect pair of pumps is a must!
Christian Louboutin available at christianlouboutin.com | $675
-
2. L. ERICKSON USA BERMUDA BOW RECTANGLE BARRETTE
A hair accessory should never be overlooked.
Available at franceluxe.com | $46
-
3. Selima Optique Candace Sunglasses
One must never leave the house without the perfect pair of shades.
Available at Selimaoptique.com | $385
-
-
5. Kate Spade healy lane candi purse
A lady should always own at least one top handle purse.
Kate Spade | $298
-
6. Rebecca De Ravenel Classic Short Earrings
A piece of jewelry can make the perfect statement. Start with an earring.
Rebecca de Ravenel | $295
-
7. Oscar de la Renta Floral-print stretch-cotton dress
Take names and kick ass in a dress. It's the ultimate power move.
Oscar de la Renta | $1,490