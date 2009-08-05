In garbardine or felt wool, cotton sateen, tweed or blends with a dash of stretch - we love the timeless classic of a pair of quality, well-tailored pants. Sock some money into buying these if you have to; this is a wardrobe essential that will pay off time and time again. Make sure that the tailoring is perfect, too; choose the shoes you're most likely to wear them with often and have them hemmed to the perfect height; take in the waistband if needed.GET MORE INFO