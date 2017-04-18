7 Bomber Jackets You Will Want to Buy Now

Looking for a jacket that will keep your off-duty style on point this season? You have come to the right place! The bomber jackets is now the timeless staple of chic girls everywhere. You can not go wrong with a jacket that is both stylish and practical. Ahead, 7 bomber jackets that will not disappoint!
1. UNIQLO
Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com | $50
2. VICTORIA, VICTORIA BECKHAM
Victoria, Victoria Beckham available at intermixonline.com | $930
3. OPENING CEREMONY
Opening Ceremony available at net-a-porter.com | $525
4. RAG & BONE
Rag & Bone available at intermixonline.com | $650
6. ACNE STUDIOS
Acne Studios available at net-a-porter.com | $650
7. TOPSHOP
Topshop available at topshop.com | $75