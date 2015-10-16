Fact: Accessories are a surefire way to make items and outfits you already own feel fresh. We turned to the fall/winter 2015 runways for inspiration and rounded up seven accessories trends anyone can pull off, no matter where you work.

We broke it down by three office types: corporate, business casual, and creative. Corporate is for the ladies in buttoned-up environments where the dress code calls for classic tailored suits. Business casual is best described as an office where suits aren't required, but professionalism is still a requisite (though with a little more room for experimentation). In a creative office, almost anything goes. You have the freedom to wear jeans and can try out fashion trends without raising eyebrows.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

From modern totes to the shoes guaranteed to elevate your business slacks, find out which accessories will makeover your fall work wardrobe, ahead.

PHOTOS: 7 Accessories to Update Work Wardrobes for Every Office Type