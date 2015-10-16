Fact: Accessories are a surefire way to make items and outfits you already own feel fresh. We turned to the fall/winter 2015 runways for inspiration and rounded up seven accessories trends anyone can pull off, no matter where you work.
We broke it down by three office types: corporate, business casual, and creative. Corporate is for the ladies in buttoned-up environments where the dress code calls for classic tailored suits. Business casual is best described as an office where suits aren't required, but professionalism is still a requisite (though with a little more room for experimentation). In a creative office, almost anything goes. You have the freedom to wear jeans and can try out fashion trends without raising eyebrows.
From modern totes to the shoes guaranteed to elevate your business slacks, find out which accessories will makeover your fall work wardrobe, ahead.
PHOTOS: 7 Accessories to Update Work Wardrobes for Every Office Type
1. Wide Belt
Give any ensemble more dimension by adding a wide belt. The accessory cinches the waist and can add a much-needed pop of color or print without being too loud for the office.
Runway Inspiration (clockwise, from bottom left): Isabel Marant, Balmain, Marni
1. Corporate: Cos, $50; cosstores.com
2. Business Casual: Alice + Olivia, $100; aliceandolivia.com
3. Creative: McQ Alexander McQueen, $225; coggles.com
3. Mary Jane Shoes
Mary Janes stand a chance at knocking standard pumps off their pedestal for office footwear. Not only are they stylish, they provide more support for you to comfortably—and confidently—walk around in heels all day.
Runway Inspiration (clockwise, from bottom left): Prada, Rag & Bone, Miu Miu
1. Corporate: Louise et Cie, $129; nordstrom.com
2. Business Casual: Ron White, $150, lordandtaylor.com
3. Creative: Kate Bosworth x Matisse, $254, nordstrom.com
5. Choker
Designers reintroduced the choker as a must-have acessory this fall, and it's a far cry from the faux tattoo versions in the '90s. The new style is a welcome shiny accent to a power suit.
Runway Inspiration (clockwise, from bottom left): Narciso Rodriguez, Tod's, Balmain
1. Corporate: Vanessa Mooney, $28; vanessamooney.com
2. Business Casual: Lizzie Fortunato, $325; charmandchain.com
3. Creative: Marc by Marc Jacobs, $158; zappos.com
7. Non-Black Structured Bag
While we wouldn't dare pry your beloved black work bag away from you, we encourage you to try fall's new guard of office-ready structured totes in fresh colorways.
Runway Inspiration (clockwise, from bottom left): Coach, Fendi, Miu Miu
1. Corporate: Burberry, $1,495; neimanmarcus.com
2. Business Casual: Dune, $89; dunelondon.com
3. Creative: DKNY, $248; forzieri.com
9. Brooch
What was once an old-fashioned accessory has been reimagined as a fresh addition for a more personality-driven outfit. Pin one on your all-black suit lapel or dress up an otherwise plain top with a sparkling conversation-starter—bonus points if your brooch has a story.
Runway inspiration (clockwise, from bottom left): Balenciaga, Prada, Chanel
1. Corporate: Reclaimed Vintage, $17; asos.com
2. Business Casual: The Limited, $25; thelimited.com
3. Creative: Ever Faith, $26; amazon.com
11. Velvet Shoes
While leather and suede have long reigned in the shoe department, countless fall 2015 runways presented velvet as the new footwear style to covet. We love it for adding texture and an element of luxury to your everyday work wardrobe.
Runway inspiration (clockwise, from bottom left): Marc Jacobs, Dries Van Noten, Dolce & Gabbana
1. Corporate: Tabitha Simmons, $695, net-a-porter.com
2. Business Casual: Alexander Wang, $495; saks.com
3. Creative: Topshop, $210; topshop.com
13. Long Pendant Necklace
Sometimes all you need to upgrade an outfit is a single necklace. Take a cue from designers who draped long chains over plain tops, and pick a style that adds some visual interest without a ton of distraction.
Runway inspiration (clockwise, from bottom left): Tory Burch, Jason Wu, Chloé
1. Corporate: Asos, $27; asos.com
2. Business Casual: Eddie Borgo, $275; nemianmarcus.com
3. Creative: Alexis Bittar, $125; alexisbittar.com