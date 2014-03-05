Spring Fashion: 6 Winter Pieces Reinvented for Warmer Weather

When the first hint of warm weather strikes (if it ever does...), your first instinct might be to bid adieu to any and all pieces that remotely suggest at winter, but don't store them just yet. Key cold-weather staples aren't exclusive to one season—they can serve as the perfect antidote to tricky in-between season dressing. That's why we took style cues from the stars and rounded up six essentials that work now and beyond. From chunky knits, like those seen on Jamie Chung, to flannel shirts, breathe life back into last season's clothes by re-purposing and re-styling them for a new, fresh (and spring-ready!) spin.
-
1. The Chunky SweaterWhile a cozy knit is a winter must, it's also an essential transition piece. When temps start to rise, copy Jamie Chung and partner it with a floral mini. Roll up the sleeves to ace that effortlessly stylish look.
-
-
3. The Flannel ShirtTraditionally, plaid is for casual fall-ready ensembles, but Olivia Palermo reworked hers for spring. Follow her lead and ground an otherwise too-formal skirt with a flannel top.
-
4. Flannel Top + Fringe SkirtTo avoid a discordant look, make sure your top (R13, $395; lagarconne.com) and your skirt (Rag amp Bone, $165; rag-bone.com) share similar shades.
-
5. The TurtleneckDon't store your turtleneck away just yet. Follow Chloe Grace Moretz's lead and layer the cozy piece under your sleeveless springtime dress. Genius!
-
6. Turtleneck + Sleeveless DressFor a more spring-appropriate look, ditch the black as much as you can. We turned to lighter shades for both the turtleneck (Zara, $37; zara.com) and the dress (Shoshanna, $295; bloomingdales.com).
-
7. Leather PantsRosie Huntington-Whiteley translated her love for leather bottoms from season to season, trading in her sweater for a breezy blouse (and worked in her favorite animal print along the way).
-
8. Leather Pants + BlouseFor you leopard-print lovers, go for this Rebecca Taylor top ($265; matchesfashion.com) and pair it with faux-leather, like these Zara pants ($50; zara.com).
-
9. The Maxi SkirtMiranda Kerr reinterpreted her dark maxi skirt for hotter climates by pairing it with a fun tie-dye tee-a clear, playful nod toward summertime fun.
-
10. Tie-Dye Tee + Maxi SkirtLook for maxis with a slit for ventilation and to show off your sexy legs. This Modern Citizen skirt ($49; modern-citizen.com) has both. A laid-back tie-dye tee, like this Raquel Allegra top ($166; otteny.com) stops your look from bordering on scandalous.
-
11. Moto Jacket + Striped MidiTo avoid overheating, leave the jacket (River Island, $110; riverisland.com) unzipped and go for a strapless dress (Fashion Union, $31; fashionunion.com) underneath.