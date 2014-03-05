Spring Fashion: 6 Winter Pieces Reinvented for Warmer Weather

When the first hint of warm weather strikes (if it ever does...), your first instinct might be to bid adieu to any and all pieces that remotely suggest at winter, but don't store them just yet. Key cold-weather staples aren't exclusive to one season—they can serve as the perfect antidote to tricky in-between season dressing. That's why we took style cues from the stars and rounded up six essentials that work now and beyond. From chunky knits, like those seen on Jamie Chung, to flannel shirts, breathe life back into last season's clothes by re-purposing and re-styling them for a new, fresh (and spring-ready!) spin.