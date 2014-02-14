6 Ways to Wear Pieces From Your Boyfriend's Closet

It's no secret that we've been obsessed with the menswear trend (Hollywood stars, too), expanding our wardrobe to accommodate sharp tailored pieces, power suits, pinstripe vests, pretty blue button-downs, and more. But why not take it one step further and, literally, borrow from the boys? In honor of Valentine's Day, we're helping you amp up your outfits with a visit to your man's closet.

We came up with six classic pieces that can be found in most men's closets, shopped them out and worked them into six completely wearable outfits. Is his blue oxford too big on you? Top it off with a fitted cropped sweater and coated skinnies. As for his oversize chunky knit, team it with a light turtleneck underneath and a flirty printed skirt. From cognac-colored leather belts to baseball caps, find out how you can take advantage of his side of the closet.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

MORE:

• Our 2014 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is Here

• Shop 12 Pieces of Non-Corny Valentine's Day Jewelry

• The Most Stylish Celebrity Couples