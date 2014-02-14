6 Ways to Wear Pieces From Your Boyfriend's Closet

It's no secret that we've been obsessed with the menswear trend (Hollywood stars, too), expanding our wardrobe to accommodate sharp tailored pieces, power suits, pinstripe vests, pretty blue button-downs, and more. But why not take it one step further and, literally, borrow from the boys? In honor of Valentine's Day, we're helping you amp up your outfits with a visit to your man's closet.
We came up with six classic pieces that can be found in most men's closets, shopped them out and worked them into six completely wearable outfits. Is his blue oxford too big on you? Top it off with a fitted cropped sweater and coated skinnies. As for his oversize chunky knit, team it with a light turtleneck underneath and a flirty printed skirt. From cognac-colored leather belts to baseball caps, find out how you can take advantage of his side of the closet.
1. Boyfriend Piece: His Oxford ShirtHis Oxford shirt might be too big on you; treat it like a tunic and layer it with a cropped sweater and pair it with coated skinnies.
Men's Oxford: Jack Space, $148; jackspade.com
Sweater: Peter Pilotto x Target, $30; target.com
Skinnies: Zara, $80; zara.com
Booties: Guess, $70; guess.com
2. Boyfriend Piece: His Baseball CapDress up his baseball cap with a playful button-down and loafers, but keep the vibe casual with distressed "boyfriend" jeans.
Men's baseball cap: Gents, $49; gentsco.com
Scarf: Loft, $35; loft.com
Button-down: Loft, $55; loft.com
Jeans: HampM, $30; hm.com
Loafers: Cole Haan, $198; colehaan.com
3. Boyfriend Piece: His Worn-In TeeSoft, worn-in tees are basically synonymous with boy's clothes. Amp up his shirt with a beaded mini and some cool brogues.
Men's tee: Old Navy, $10; oldnavy.com
Skirt: Zara, $139; zara.com
Brogues: Asos, $84; asos.com
4. Boyfriend Piece: His Leather BeltCinch in your shirtdress with his classic cognac-colored leather belt. Wrap it around your waist and loop it through until it fits just right.
Men's belt: Banana Republic, $50; bananarepublic.com
Shirtdress: Topshop, $240; topshop.com
Pumps: Dolce Vita, $44; dolcevita.com
5. Boyfriend Piece: His Chunky KnitPair his cozy oversize sweater with a fitted turtleneck underneath and a flirty flouncy skirt. Inject whimsy with playful loafer slippers.
Men's sweater: J. Crew, $118; jcrew.com
Turtleneck: Merona, $11; target.com
Skirt: Ruche, $35; shopruche.com
Loafer slipers: C. Wonder, $138; cwonder.com
6. Boyfriend Piece: His Patterned SocksGuys have the most amazing socks, believe it or not, so let the patterns peek over your lace-up boots.
Men's socks: Corgi, $28; jcrew.com
Boots: Steve Madden, $140; stevemadden.com
Dress: River Island, $60; riverisland.com
Sweater: Joie, $178; joie.com