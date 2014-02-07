Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
6 Spring Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Now
1. Dressy ShortsDressed-up shorts, like these checkered ones ($25; mango.com) speak to a sophisticated side. Copy Nikki Reed and tailor the look for the workplace with a pair in a conservative black and white print.
2. Dressy ShortsOscar de la Renta, $690; net-a-porter.com
3. The Varsity JacketGet a running start on the athletic aesthetic with the varsity jacket (our pick: Coach, $1,098; coach.com). Instead of committing to a full-on sport-inspired theme, layer it with a LBD, like Emma Roberts.
4. Varsity JacketTibi, $698; tibi.com
5. Varsity JacketTopshop, $50; topshop.com
6. White ShirtingNicole Richie traded her classic white button-down for one with unexpected detailing-in this case, a key-hole blouse. Do the same with this French Connection top ($148; frenchconnection.com).
7. White ShirtingJoie, $248; joie.com
8. White ShirtingMango, $90; mango.com
9. Pink PantsTake inspiration from Diane Kruger who stepped out in the sweet shade. Try on the trend with Topshop skinnies ($65; topshop.com), then, half-tuck your top in like a street style pro.
10. Pink PantsGap, $70; gap.com
11. Pink PantsMoschino Cheap and Chic, $475; net-a-porter.com
12. The Flirty SkirtInstead of the usual pleats, try a fit-and-flared skirt on for size (we like Le Fou by Wilfred, $60; aritzia.com). Pair it with a casual tee or, for a more polished spin, a printed blouse like Olivia Palermo's.
13. Flirty SkirtZara, $36; zara.com
14. Flirty SkirtTibi, $375; tibi.com
15. Dressy ShortsZara, $60; zara.com
16. Bejeweled TeesAdd some flair to your wardrobe with amped-up tees. This one by Rebecca Taylor ($195; rebeccataylor.com) achieves the right amount of glam. Take a cue from Jaime King and pair it with distressed jeans.
17. Bejeweled TeesMichael Michael Kors, $148; farfetch.com
18. Bejeweled TeesMother of Pearl, $325; asos.com
