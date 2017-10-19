5 Perfect Fall Fashion Pairings Inspired by Street Style Stars  

Wondering just how to wear fall's must-have items? We combed the streets to find the best styling tips from our favorite Fashion Week style stars. From cozy sweaters paired with flowy skirts to blazers and bright hoodies, these simple tweaks are the cool girls way to rock the major fall shopping essentials. You'll be surprised to find that you may own a few of these pieces in your closet already. Take a look below and give these easy ideas a whirl!
VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
Shop five styling ideas below.
-
1. CHUNKY KNIT + FLOWY SKIRT
Shop the look: Aritzia sweater, $110; us.aritzia.com. Ulla Johnson skirt, $425; net-a-porter.com.
A styling trick to try this fall (which is also a great transitional look!) is an oversized knit over a bohemian style maxi skirt (or dress). Add a chic pair of boots and you will be looking like a street style star in no time.
-
2. STRAIGHT LEG JEAN + KITTEN HEELS
Shop the look: Frame jeans, $240; matchesfashion.com. Sam Edelman kitten heel, $110; shopbop.com.
Are you a live-in denim type that is looking for a work appropriate spin? Try wearing your go-to pair with a sophisticated blouse and classic black slingback for an elegant way to wear jeans beyond casual Fridays.
-
3. BLAZER + HOODIE
Shop the look: Topshop blazer, $125; us.topshop.com. Lands' End hoodie, $30; landsend.com.
We have been loving the oversized blazer trend, and here is the cool girl way to wear it. Pair with a bright hoodie for an extra pop against a classic menswear motif.
-
4. MINI SKIRT + OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS
Shop the look: H&M skirt, $25; hm.com. Sarto by Franco Sarto boots, $199; shop.nordstrom.com.
Two of fall's biggest trends merge to make the perfect outfit pairing. Keep colors neutral for a sleek effect.
-
5. BUTTON DOWN + TURTLENECK
Shop the look: Carhartt WIP shirt, $108; carhartt-wip.com. L.L.Bean turtleneck, $30; llbean.com.
An easy way to spice up a utilitarian button down is layering it over a thin cotton turtleneck, inspired by the Calvin Klein's fall runway collection.