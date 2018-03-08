A Lesson in How To Wear Crazy Color Combos

If there was one thing we learned from the shows this season, color is key for Spring 2018! Designers like as Gucci, Valentino, and Balenciaga have all infused their collections with color concoctions that are making us crave the bright and daring, even during these last days of winter. The big question is, how do you make these crazy combos actually wearable if you're not walking down a runway? Choose simple silhouettes and easy to wear shapes that don't scream fashion victim. Mix in playful, tonal accessories that keep the look elevated and voilà! You'll be a color wearing master in no time.
Shop 5 outfit ideas below.
1. DUSTY ROSE + ORANGE
Keep things feminine with a silky blouse tucked into paper-bag waist shorts. Add playful accessories and you are good to go.
Shop the look: & Other Stories top, $95; stories.com. Uniqlo shorts, $30; uniqlo.com. Madewell shoes, $80 (originally $98); madewell.com. Furla bag, $107 (originally $178); shopbop.com. Alexis Bittar earrings, $225; alexisbittar.com.
2. MARIGOLD + PERIWINKLE
Simplicity is key when it comes to mixing colors. An effortless spring knit paired with a clean trouser works perfectly with tonal accessories for a winning look.
Shop the look: H&M knit, $25; hm.com. J. Crew pants, $80; jcrew.com. Ann Taylor shoes, $128; anntaylor.com. Longchamp bag, $250; neimanmarcus.com. ASOS earrings, $13; us.asos.com.
3. BURGUNDY + TEAL
A crop top and breezy skirt transform these deeper wintry tones to spring appropriate in a heartbeat. Pair with strappy sandals and a cute modern bucket bag for a pulled together feel.
Shop the look: Topshop top, $60; us.topshop.com. Pleats Please Issey Miyake skirt, $477; matchesfashion.com. Sam Edelman shoes, $120; nordstrom.com. Mlouye bag, $385; needsupply.com. Robert Lee Morris Soho earrings, $32; bloomingdales.com.
4. MAGENTA + LAVENDER
Who says pink and purple are only reserved for Barbie? Look for elegant silhouettes like this maxi tank dress to style with pretty accessories like dainty kitten heels and a drawstring purse for a modern take on evening dressing.
Shop the look: Staud dress, $350; net-a-porter.com. Tibi shoes, $495; tibi.com. Clare V. bag, $295; shopbop.com. Bounkit earrings, $405; modaoperandi.com.
5. COBALT + KELLY GREEN
Preppy blues and greens in uncomplicated shapes instantly modernize when paired with eclectic accessories liked these striped sandals and bohemian baubles.
Shop the look: Banana Republic top, $58; bananarepublic.gap.com. Boden pants, $130; bodenusa.com. Loeffler Randall shoes, $195; shopbop.com. Gap bag, $60; gap.com. Forever 21 earrings, $6; forever21.com.