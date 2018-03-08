A Lesson in How To Wear Crazy Color Combos

Keep things feminine with a silky blouse tucked into paper-bag waist shorts. Add playful accessories and you are good to go.

Shop the look: & Other Stories top, $95; stories.com. Uniqlo shorts, $30; uniqlo.com. Madewell shoes, $80 (originally $98); madewell.com. Furla bag, $107 (originally $178); shopbop.com. Alexis Bittar earrings, $225; alexisbittar.com.