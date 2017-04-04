5 Non-Denim Brands That Cut a Killer Pair of Jeans

Oh, what a time to be alive and shopping for jeans! These days, along with countless labels catering to the most specific of dungaree needs—for instance, we particularly love the customization option on this line—there's tons of sneaky-good denim finds scattered throughout your favorite ready-to-wear brands. Not sure where to find them? Below, five foolproof places to start.
VIDEO: Closet Confidential: How To Refresh Your Denim
-
1. Brock Collection
Known for its sophisticated take on wardrobe staples, the company has an equally elevated approach to basic blues: clean stone-washed straight legs that go with everything from statement tops to simple white Ts.
Available at Moda Operandi | $475
-
2. Rachel Comey
The downtown designer’s signature high-rise gauchos have been a fashion-girl favorite for years. Her latest offbeat styles are equally covetable.
Rachel Comey | $322
-
3. Helmut Lang
Channel Calvin-era Kate Moss vibes with the edgy, vintage-inspired options—picture crops with raw-edges and faded boyfriend styles—from this iconic minimalist line.
Helmut Lang | $310
-
4. Nili Lotan
Lotan thinks beyond the usual five-pocket fare, fashioning Japanese denim into cool military- and boho-influenced silhouettes.
Nili Lotan | $465
-
5. Raey
Matches’ in-house collection specializes in the kind of elevated basics you’ll wear forever, and its selection of ’90s-inflected blues is no exception.
Raey | $152