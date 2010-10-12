Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
5 New Party Dress Trends to Try
1. Sapphire & GreenMake a splash with a refreshing palette of deep-sea tones.
SHOP THE LOOK (left to right): Silk and velvet, Hype, amp#36;208; at hypestyle.com. Sequined polyester, A/X Armani Exchange, amp#36;125; at armaniexchange.com. Silk, Banana Republic, amp#36;150; at bananarepublic.com.
2. PastelLighten up with pale, delicate hues that show off your softer side.
SHOP THE LOOK (left to right): Rayon jacquard, Single by Galina Sobolev, $285; singledress.com. Polyester with beaded trim, Robbi & Nikki, $295; 213-629-2800 for stores. Chiffon, Express, $98; at express.com.
3. Detailed LBDsJust because it's black doesn't mean it has to be basic.
SHOP THE LOOK (left to right): Silk-rayon, Frock by Tracy Reese, $198; 614-299-7693. Viscose with sequins and beaded trim, French Connection, $228; 212-219-1197. Silk with beaded strap, Tibi, $395; 901-682-1128.
4. Plum & GrayGo for a subdued glamour in shades of aubergine and slate.
SHOP THE LOOK (left to right): Velvet, Walter, $298; at shopwalter.com. Polyester, White House Black Market, $178; at whbm.com. Nylon-spandex, Thatcher by Alisse Thatcher, $198; at shopbop.com.
5. Black & GoldA perfect pairing of rich and bold, these two always get it right.
SHOP THE LOOK (left to right): Silk with beaded neckline, Myne, $260; at catchboutique.com. Silk with paillettes, Foley + Corinna, $495; at foleyandcorinna.com. Polyester jacquard, DKNY, $395; at select Macy's stores.
Sapphire & Green
Make a splash with a refreshing palette of deep-sea tones.
