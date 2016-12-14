5 Lessons We Learned From This Bathing Suit Photoshoot

Shopping for bathing suits is never the easiest experience. Awful things that are involved: those yucky sticky things inside the bikini bottoms, poorly lit dressing rooms, sales people that get a little bit too involved in your shopping process. And that's before you start thinking "holy shit. I'm in a bathing suit. Like, basically I'm naked."

If you're going away for the holidays somewhere warm, you're deep in this. If you need some inspiration, look no further than Lisa Marie Fernandez's recent lookbook. And yes, these suits are available now. So if you're looking to invest in a swimsuit that definitely could double as a crop top, one of these should be it. If you're not ready to break the bank? Take some styling tips from the swimsuit designer herself to achieve the same beachy chic look.

1. You Can Play Dress Up

Just because you're spending the day at the beach does not mean you can't dress up. Take it from Lisa Marie Fernandez herself: "I always accessorize with jewelry when in a swimsuit. For [this collection], we chose Rebecca de Ravenel's "Les Bon Bon" earrings." Jewelry + Swimwear? We'll give it a try.

Courtesy Lisa Marie Fernandez

2. Stripes Need Not Be Nautical

Instead of opting for the tradition navy and white striped bikini, invest in something with a bit more pizzazz. "The terrain and the blue sky [of Topanga, California, where our lookbook was shot] was the perfect back drop for the brights of the collection. So go wild. Opt for a pop of color the next time you test out a stripe.

3. Your Bathing Suit Can Be a FULL Look

Covering up at the beach does not mean you can't look fashionable. In fact, there are more and more amazing one piece suits popping up every summer. This off the shoulder number looks like a full on outfit. Throw on a pair of shorts, a linen pant, or even a long skirt, and you're good to go. From beach to dinner, done.

4. Invest in Suits That Can Double as Crop Tops

Let's talk about a little thing called cost-per-wear. When you're investing in a fancy bathing suit, you want to be sure you get the most bang for your buck. There's no need to wear this look exclusively on the beach. Throw on some jeans and a chic wedge and you'll have a complete outfit. Suit and shirt in one.

5. One-Shouldered Red Pieces Aren't Only for the Oscars

Red can feel overwhelming and showy, but it also can incite instant confidence and make you feel like a star. "Confidence is a state of mind and has little to do with physical perfection," Fernandez tells us. "Confidence is very sexy." We think this one shouldered suit is the perfect confidence-inducing choice.

See the entire Lisa Marie Fernandez collection on LisaMarieFernandez.com.