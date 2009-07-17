

WHY WE LOVE IT

It's as if designers have revved themselves up to outdo authentic motorcycle jackets, with zippers everywhere and a silhouette that's as bodyhugging as a leotard. Bring 'em on!



HOW TO WEAR IT

The runways featured them with everything from leggings to gowns. The reality is that a T-shirt or tank is foolproof under one, but in some, the armholes are cut high, so you may want to simply toss it over that drapey cocktail dress like a stole.



Photos: left, Gucci; right, Hermes



