Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
5 Key Pieces for Fall
-
1. Bright Coat
WHY WE LOVE IT
This is normally where you lean toward neutral, right? Yet, as the only garment this season where colors pop with a fruity vivacity, the belted coat is fall's wardrobe punchup, eye-catching without extravagance.
HOW TO WEAR IT
Don't put up any competition. Black, navy, or beige underneath is how to best highlight these coats. Work that belt-keep it tied. It creates a V shape between the wide lapels that's a stunning face-framer wherever you go.
Photos: left, Alberta Ferretti ; right, Versace
Click through to shop the look!
See how the stars are wearing bright coats!
-
2. EspritWool coat, $190; visit esprit.com for stores.
-
3. Andrew MarcWool coat, $278; visit andrewmarc.com for stores.
-
4. GallianoWool coat, $2,200; visit dillards.com for stores.
-
5. EscadaWool coat, $1,990; call 877-206-4135.
See how the stars are wearing bright coats!
-
6. Cardigan
WHY WE LOVE IT
If comfort is the ultimate luxury, what could be more better than a slip-it over/under-everything, fresh-from-the-moors-byway-of-prep-school-inspired knit.
HOW TO WEAR IT
A partially-buttoned sweater combined with equally soft pieces can look effortlessly casual. But don't overdo the layers. Not only does casual suddenly look forced but you're likely to start peeling off pieces in most overheated interiors.
Photos: left, Etro; right, Trovota
Click through to shop the look!
See how the stars are wearing cardigans!
-
7. Steven AlanWool cardigan, $248; call 212-343-0692.
-
8. Autumn CashmereCashmere cardigan, $385; call 212-875-2575.
-
9. MoschinoWool-nylon cardigan, $425; call 212-243-8600.
-
10. CardiganWool-lycra cardigan, $275; visit cardigannewyork.com for stores.
-
11. Diane von FurstenburgMerino wool cardigan, $285; call 646-486-4800.
-
12. Erin KleinbergLyocell-wool cardigan, $310; visit barneys.com for stores.
See how the stars are wearing cardigans!
-
13. Day Dress
WHY WE LOVE IT
Have enough to think about lately? Make it easy on yourself every morning-just zip and go. The clean-lined simplicity of these shifts might just trump yoga as a stress reducer.
HOW TO WEAR IT
Though most are sleeveless, there are cap and long-sleeved versions available to make the trend age-and-work appropriate for everyone. Add a few bangles or dangling earrings, dark hose, lip-gloss. Done.
Photos: left, Bottega Veneta; right, Jason Wu
Click through to shop the look!
See how the stars are wearing day dresses!
-
14. Ports 1961Wool dress, $795; call 917-475-1022.
-
15. Lauren by Ralph Lauren Dress CollectionHeathered Ponte dress, $144; visit bloomingdales.com for stores.
-
16. Calvin KleinRayon-nylon dress, $128; visit dillards.com for stores.
-
17. ShoshannaAcrylic-polyester dress, $319; visit neimanmarcus.com for stores.
See how the stars are wearing day dresses!
-
18. White Shirt
WHY WE LOVE IT
As romantic as the day dress is simple, these Edwardian flourishes will make you leave your Oxford cloth button-downs sulking in the closet. If you hadn't noticed, it's all about the collar.
HOW TO WEAR IT
Most are in comfortable cotton, so they're not as constricting as they appear. Don't hide their striking details with a jacket or make them compete with a busy bottom. And all that white means the opportunity is ripe for dramatic makeup.
Photos: left, Oscar de La Renta; right, D&G
Click through to shop the look!
See how the stars are wearing white shirts!
-
19. Ann TaylorCotton blouse, $45; visit annaylorloft.com for stores.
-
20. Anne FontaineCotton blouse, $250; call 866-237-4478 for stores.
-
21. Lafayette 148Cotton-lycra blouse, $298; call 877-324-5148.
-
22. Just CavalliCotton blouse, $370; call 212-888-4333.
See how the stars are wearing white shirts!
-
23. A Leather Jacket
WHY WE LOVE IT
It's as if designers have revved themselves up to outdo authentic motorcycle jackets, with zippers everywhere and a silhouette that's as bodyhugging as a leotard. Bring 'em on!
HOW TO WEAR IT
The runways featured them with everything from leggings to gowns. The reality is that a T-shirt or tank is foolproof under one, but in some, the armholes are cut high, so you may want to simply toss it over that drapey cocktail dress like a stole.
Photos: left, Gucci; right, Hermes
Click through to shop the look!
See how the stars are wearing leather jackets!
-
24. GuessLeather, $298; visit guess.com for stores.
-
25. Isabel LuLeather, $495; visit isabellu.com for stores.
-
26. Zadig & VoltaireLambskin, $1,105; visit zadig-et-voltaire.com.
-
27. DKNY JeansLeather, $248; visit macys.com for stores.
-
28. MackageLeather, $580; call 212-823-9821.
See how the stars are wearing leather jackets!
1 of 28
WHY WE LOVE IT
This is normally where you lean toward neutral, right? Yet, as the only garment this season where colors pop with a fruity vivacity, the belted coat is fall's wardrobe punchup, eye-catching without extravagance.
HOW TO WEAR IT
Don't put up any competition. Black, navy, or beige underneath is how to best highlight these coats. Work that belt-keep it tied. It creates a V shape between the wide lapels that's a stunning face-framer wherever you go.
Photos: left, Alberta Ferretti ; right, Versace
Click through to shop the look!
See how the stars are wearing bright coats!
Bright Coat
WHY WE LOVE IT
This is normally where you lean toward neutral, right? Yet, as the only garment this season where colors pop with a fruity vivacity, the belted coat is fall's wardrobe punchup, eye-catching without extravagance.
HOW TO WEAR IT
Don't put up any competition. Black, navy, or beige underneath is how to best highlight these coats. Work that belt-keep it tied. It creates a V shape between the wide lapels that's a stunning face-framer wherever you go.
Photos: left, Alberta Ferretti ; right, Versace
Click through to shop the look!
See how the stars are wearing bright coats!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM