5 Grab and Go Outfits for Summer’s Hottest Days 

During the warmer months, ease is paramount; no one wants to layer and layer beauty products, clothing, or accessories just to look stylish. On days where the temps are nearing 90 degrees and the humidity makes you feel like you are walking in a giant swimming pool, an easy-breezy outfit is a must. Luckily for you, this “less is more” approach to styling is not just a summertime hack – it’s an actual trend. Inspired by the ultimate summer multi-tasker, Burt’s Bees BB cream (nine clinically shown benefits in one easy step!), we styled five simple, yet totally chic, outfits for your most-awaited summer plans. Like the 98.9% natural BB cream which keeps you protected from the sun with Broad Spectrum SPF 15, moisturizes, and visibly tones, firms, and illuminates skin, each of the below pieces can stand on their own to make a style statement with minimal effort. That is what we call a style #win.

BEACH DAY

A day at the beach should be filled with swims in the ocean, reading a page-turner, and taking long walks along the shore. Keep it simple in the style department with a retro-inspired one-piece that will stay in place as you soak up the sun. We love this Tory Burch suit with a halter neckline and ruffle top. A voluminous pony will keep your hair off your face while still making you look polished and put together. Go for a no-makeup-makeup look with the new Burt’s Bees BB cream, which will blur imperfections for natural-looking coverage and a healthy-looking glow.

ROOFTOP DRINKS WITH THE GALS

Nothing says trouble-free style like a silky slip dress. For your next rosé-filled outing, rock a metallic slip, like this standout from Zara. Go simple with a look like this; skip the detailing of pleats, appliques or cutouts for a solid color or texture. Pair the airy dress with a hairstyle that is sleek and modern and tight chignon for a high-fashion flair.

SUMMER FRIDAY

On most days, wearing shorts to work isn’t considered office-appropriate, but on summer-Fridays, you can get away with breaking the rules. Shorts can be dressed up if styled with tailored pieces and worn as part of a coordinated ensemble. This all blanc pairing of BCBG Max Azria shorts and an asymmetrical DKNY blazer plays on proportion. Keep your shoe game easy with white leather slides, like these ones from Aldo.

WORKOUT WEAR

When heading to yoga class or spin in the summer, the less fabric you’re wearing, the better. Opt for a lightweight sports bra and high-waisted leggings in a geometric print. When you leave the class, this bold workout look can take you to brunch and you won’t have to lug around any extra layers like a tank or a zip up. Finish with boxer fishtail braids to let the world know you mean business.

WEEKEND AWAY

Aside from the stress of packing (yes, I actually do need each of these 9 pairs of shoes), vacation is a time to take a break from working hard to put together stylish outfits. A simple off-the-shoulder dress, such as this breathable cotton J.CREW frock packs a punch all on its own. The off-the-shoulder décolletage and tropical palm tree print make such a statement, you don’t need much more for out-of-office perfection.