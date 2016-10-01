5 Winning Looks for Every Type of Workout

Show me a workout that isn’t about wardrobe choices, and I’ll show you a baggy cotton T-shirt and your dad’s old gym shorts. How do those hold up during wind sprints? Or in the middle of downward facing dog? Feel free to cinch in that stretched out waistband before answering.
Or you could just skip right to one of the five perfect gym looks below, each one is specially designed to see you through a different fitness routine—without stopping for awkward adjustments—and look damn good in the process. After all, exercise is hard enough on its own. Clothes should never be the reason you slow down. Scroll down to gear up!
1. Spinning
Be it at SoulCycle or on your own at the gym, stationary biking is best done in leggings (anything baggier could catch in the gears) and sweat-wicking tops. Also bring a thick headband and clip-in shoes—even if rentals are available! So long as you're a regular on the cycling circuit, the investment pays off after just a few months. Plusm this silver and white color scheme is so much cuter than what most studios carry.
2. PILATES
This method may be about small, slow, and low impact movements, but the burn sets in fast. Meet it head on with extra layers you can peel off mid-class. Grippy socks, too, are essential if you’re working on a slippery floor or mat.
3. BOXING
Dodge and weave your way through sparring with lightweight kicks and stretchy separates. And when the intensity heats up? Strip down to your sports bra à la Gigi Hadid, wrap your hands, and fearlessly jump back in the action.
4. RUNNING
If supportive sneakers help you go harder and faster, breathable separates—opt for fitted silhouettes to avoid chafing—make the whole process more comfortable. Now clip on a compact belt bag (aka, a place to stash your keys and phone) and hit the streets.
5. BARRE
A coordinating crop top and compression tights not only take you through an intense hour of pliés and planks, but straight to coffee with friends after. Just add a printed pullover and minimalist white sneakers—dancer off-duty topknot optional, but recommended.
