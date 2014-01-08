Color Obsession: Here's the Shade We Currently Can't Get Enough of, and 4 Bold Pairings to Wear With it

BY: Andrea Cheng

Get to know: Jade

Color description: A wearable color hybrid that swings between blues or greens depending on what you partner with it.

Runway inspiration: Max Mara

Pair the shade with: 1) Spruce; the deeper forest-green shade can help break up monochromaticism without dipping into an entirely new color family, 2) Navy; not as harsh as black, navy is a safe neutral that won't weigh it down, 3) Chalk; another neutral that has a brightening effect, and 4) Eggplant; a wild-card pairing that is as equally complex as jade. Pit the two together for an unlikely (but interesting!) union.

Avoid: Loud, standout shades. Siren-red or persimmon can look unintentionally festive as they both compete for attention, which can diminish jade's luster and appeal.

