4 Fitness Trackers That Really Look Like Jewelry 

Let's face it--as functional and motivating as fitness trackers can be, sometimes they don't exactly blend seamlessly into your office attire or eveningwear. And what's the point in sporting an attractive accessory if you have to be tethered to your smartphone to use it? "The latest trackers work without connecting to your phone," says Jackie Trebilcock, managing director of the New York Fashion Tech Lab. "This technology is definitely not slowing down and the devices are looking better than ever." Here, our picks for the best--and most beautiful--new devices.

FITBIT ALTA GOLD

Welcome to the fashion game, Fitbit. Following a collaboration with cool-girl line Public School, the mega-popular (but previously utilitarian-looking) step counter launches the Alta model with gold-toned accents. Not only does it blend in better with your other bracelets, but it also features automatic sleep and activity tracking, meaning you'll never have to pause before a catnap or a workout to tell your band what you're about to do.

Fitbit Alta Gold Bracelet, $130; fitbit.com.

FOSSIL Q

With this highly customizable Android Wear smartwatch you can match the dial to your #OOTD. Simply double-tap the screen to swipe through color options and interactive faces.

Fossil Q WanderTouchscreen Rose Gold-Toned Smartwatch, $315; fossil.com.

KATE SPADE ACTIVITY TRACKERS

We've been juicing up our iPhone with its printed charging packs for a few seasons, but now the beloved brand is introducing the cutest connected watches and bracelets. The collection includes a Metro Grand smartwatch, a jewelry-inspired bangle, and a silicone sport band adorned with playful kitten ears. Think of the functionality as entry level—you'll get basic vibration alerts for all your smartphone notifications, but since the devices don't have digital screens, you'll need to open the corresponding app to view your steps, heart rate, and Snapchats.

Kate Spade Activity Tracking Bangle, $150; katespade.com.

MISFIT RAY

Not a watch person? Not a big deal. Misfit's modular step-and-sleep tracker (available in rose gold and carbon black) smoothly attaches to a line of lariat necklaces and cord pendants that drape around your neck. Bonus? The Misfit runs on a six-month replaceable battery, so you'll never have to plug in to charge.

Misfit Ray, $100; misfit.com.