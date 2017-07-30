3 Ways to Dress Up Your Denim Cutoffs

Looking to give your workaday cutoffs a fresh twist? Take a cue from the street style set at Paris Couture Fashion Week, and go luxe with the rest of your look. (We loved the high-low mix of this ladylike tweed jacket and distressed denim shorts.) By adding playful accessories, you can totally chic up your favorite summer wardrobe staple.

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid's MISSONI Campaign

Find 3 outfits to get you inspired below.