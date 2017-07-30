3 Ways to Dress Up Your Denim Cutoffs

Looking to give your workaday cutoffs a fresh twist? Take a cue from the street style set at Paris Couture Fashion Week, and go luxe with the rest of your look. (We loved the high-low mix of this ladylike tweed jacket and distressed denim shorts.) By adding playful accessories, you can totally chic up your favorite summer wardrobe staple.
Find 3 outfits to get you inspired below.
-
1. CLASSIC
A tweed jacket and pearls + denim cutoffs = an unexpected power pairing. Add a sexy satin sandal for extra oomph!
Zara jacket, $129; zara.com. H&M shorts, $20; hm.com. Miu Miu shoes, $790; mytheresa.com.
-
2. BOHEMIAN
When going for a free-spirited vibe, pair your denim with an asymmetrical top that shows a little skin. Look for an embellished slide to jazz up the look.
Ulla Johnson top, $320; modaoperandi.com. Frame shorts, $190; net-a-porter.com. Tory Burch shoes, $378; toryburch.com.
-
3. FEMININE
It doesn't get more girly than pale pink and lacy textures. Balance the uber-feminine look with a classic denim wash and floral-embroidered accessories.
Self-Portrait top, $229; matchesfashion.com. Madewell shorts, $78; madewell.com. Loeffler Randall shoes, $275; shopbop.com.