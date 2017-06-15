3 Perfect Weekend Outfits (and Every Single Item Is Under $100)

When one weekend ends, everyone starts planning what festivities they can get into for the next weekend, right? And if you’re anything like me, you are checking the weather (crossing your fingers for that little sun emoji) and already planning your outfit.
On the docket is usually polishing off a nice mimosa at brunch, soaking in the sun on a rooftop or running errands around the city. Picking out your outfit for all three scenarios should be easy, so we took care of the hard part for you. Below you will find three perfect outfits just dying to accompany you to all of the fun you will be having this weekend! And oh yeah – every SINGLE piece is under $100!
1. HEADING TO BRUNCH
Shop the look: Laura Lombardi earrings, $70; lauratlombardi.com. Farrow dress, $68; needsupply.com. Le Specs sunglasses, $60; net-a-porter.com. Castaner sandals, $88; matchesfashion.com. Atelier Boemia straw bag, $64; atelierboemia.com.
2. ROOFTOP PARTY
Shop the look: Roxanne Assoulin choker, $75; roxanneassoulin.com. Topshop jacket, $90; topshop.com. Federica Moretti hat, $91; matchesfashion.com. Mango sandals, $36; mango.com. Zara jeans, $50; zara.com. Madewell top, $60; madewel.com. Mejuri ring, $98; mejuri.com. Cynthia Rowley handbag, $95; shopbop.com.
3. RUNNING ERRANDS
Shop the look: Adidas By Stella McCartney jacket, $93; matchesfashion.com. Etre Cecile top, $76; etrececile.com. Sunglass Warehouse sunglasses, $15; sunglasswarehouse.com. Uniqlo pants, $20; uniqlo.com. Street Level handbag, $54; nordstrom.com. Nike sneakers, $70; nike.com. Beats by Dr. Dre headphones, $100; apple.com.