3 Easy Outfits to Wear on Summer Fridays

The summer season has finally arrived and one of the best parts is the beginning of Summer Fridays in the work place. Who doesn’t love early dismissals and a chance to get a head start on the weekend?
However, finding a Summer Friday outfit that's casual yet appropriate can be a challenge. Let’s face it, although you might want to be wearing cutoffs during work hours they're never going to be OK for the office.
Don’t worry. We made it simple for you with three outfit equations that will fit any work setting. From the laid-back to the corporate, these simple styling ideas will keep you fashionable, comfortable and transition seamlessly to whatever your summer weekend plans may be.
1. THE CREATIVE WORKPLACE
An easy gingham dress will take you from a morning in the office to al frescso cocktails with friends. Play with vibrant, colorful accessories to amp up the summery vibe.
Shop the look: Dress, $68; needsupply.com. Earrings, $91 (originally $130); matchesfashion.com. Ring, $2,000; jessicabiales.com. Bag, $92; mprojectstore.com. Sandals, $295; maslinandco.bigcartel.com.
2. THE CORPORATE OFFICE
If you have a work dress code that doesn't include jeans on a Summer Friday, stick with summer basics that still feel pulled together. A simple ribbed T-shirt and clean cotton skirt are casual but appropriate when paired with smart accessories.
Shop the look: Top, $10; uniqlo.com. Skirt, $75 (originally $110); jcrew.com. Bag, $80; mango.com. Earrings, $135; theundone.com. Sandals, $329 (originally $475); shop.alumnae.nyc.
3. THE FREELANCE WORKSPACE
A crisp poplin wrap top with a clean jean is an easy outfit equation that will keep you feeling fresh despite the heat. Try bohemian style accessories for a beachy twist on these summer essentials.
Shop the look: Top, $65; topshop.com. Jeans, $262; saksfifthavenue.com. Bracelet, $36; clubmonaco.com; Bag, $205; net-a-porter.com. Sandals, $215; net-a-porter.com.