3 Easy Outfits to Wear on Summer Fridays

The summer season has finally arrived and one of the best parts is the beginning of Summer Fridays in the work place. Who doesn’t love early dismissals and a chance to get a head start on the weekend?

VIDEO: Meg Ryan Proves She’s Ageless on the CFDA Awards Red Carpet

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

However, finding a Summer Friday outfit that's casual yet appropriate can be a challenge. Let’s face it, although you might want to be wearing cutoffs during work hours they're never going to be OK for the office.

Don’t worry. We made it simple for you with three outfit equations that will fit any work setting. From the laid-back to the corporate, these simple styling ideas will keep you fashionable, comfortable and transition seamlessly to whatever your summer weekend plans may be.