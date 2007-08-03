Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
25 Ways to Update Your Wardrobe
-
1. 1. Look tailored yet sexy in stiletto oxfords.Leather two-tone platform heels, Just Sweet, $125; amazon.com.
Fall Trends on people.com:
Looks to Keep, Looks to Lose
-
2. 2. Recall Old Hollywood glamour with new art deco baubles.Pewter earrings with hand-painted enamel and Austrian crystals, Isaac Manevitz for Ben-Amun, $170; ben-amun.com.
-
3. 3. Let a standout short-sleeve coat make your strongest statement.Wool coat with tiered sleeves, Loeffler Randall, $695; at Neiman Marcus, 415-362-3900. Silk blouse with necktie, ABS, $188; 310-393-8770. Bamboo knit tank, Cristi Conaway, $150; cristiconaway.com for stores. Wool skirt, Pink Tartan, $295; at Elegance, 718-339-1228.
-
4. 4. Take command in admiral-inspired fashions.Givenchy
-
5. 5. Score street-chic items with tough touches like zippers, chains and buckles.Cotton jacket with three-quarter-length sleeves, Maria Bonita Extra, $305; 212-966-5110. Silk blouse with zipper, Harkham, $225; 615-771- 5054. Stretch-cotton skinny jeans with ankle zippers, Rag & Bone, $242; at Neiman Marcus. Necklace of assorted vintage metals, Gemma Redux, $270; gemmaredux.com. Lambskin purse with zippers, Botkier, $625; at Nordstrom, 800-695-8000. Leather high-top sneakers with buckles, Nine West, $79; 800-999-1877 for stores.
-
6. 6. Bag a frame purse that's classic and modern.Croc-embossed leather with patent trim, Rampage Handbags, $78; rampage.com.
-
7. 7. Embrace the return of big shoulders with a forties-inspired frock.Gucci
-
8. 8. Rethink leather; designers are using it in surprisingly softer ways.Marc Jacobs
-
9. 9. Tweak traditional tweed in a funnel-neck shift.Wool-acrylic short-sleeve dress with belt, Mariemarie, $525; at shopbop.com.
-
10. 10. Strike gold with fall’s patterned metallics.Faux-python hobo, Devi Kroell for Target, $35; target.com. Foiled-leather T-straps with twin buckles, Moschino, $550; 323-930-2230. Crinkled-leather ballet flats, Banana Republic, $88; bananarepublic.com.
-
11. 11. Discover your inner ski bunny with an of-the- moment quilted piece.Nylon and patent leather wedges, Via Spiga, $198; 800-289-6229. Nylon and cowhide purse, Kate Spade, $255; 323-930-2230. Polyester vest, Theory, $315; 877-551-7257.
-
12. 12. Dress up in a sweater with demure details.Cashmere-cotton sweater with pleats and bow neck, Julie Haus, $288; at Fetish, 512-457-1007.
-
13. 13. Strut your stuff in slouchy slacks, a current day-or-night must-have.DKNY
-
14. 14. Outfit yourself for the office in a high-waisted pencil skirt.Silk charmeuse blouse, Robert Rodriguez, $286; saks.com. Wool-cashmere pinstripe skirt, Rock & Republic, $319; rockandrepublic.com. Patent belt, Forever 21, $7; forever21.com.
-
15. 15. Clutch a boxy bag with a feminine flourish.Wool cable-knit minidress with cowl neck and puff sleeves, H&M, $50; hm.com for stores. Leather opera gloves, Banana Republic, $128; bananarepublic.com. Italian leather clutch with bow detail, High Fashion, $160; at Lori?s, 773-281-5655.
-
16. 16. Consider autumn’s color-block styles in earthy tones.PVC bag, High Fashion, $98; 773-281-5655. Leather cap-toe pumps with Lucite heel, Aldo, $110; aldoshoes.com. Wool-nylon dress, Tibi, $480; netaporter.com.
-
17. 17. Shine on in a sparkly, showstopping tunic.Crepe de chine top with sequins, Tory Burch, $795; 203-622-5023.
-
18. 18. Bring pizzazz to basic pants with a paper-bag waist.Cashmere T-shirt, Queue, $220; at Arrive, 305-604-5818. Stretch-polyester wide-leg pants, Walter, $165; at Caravan NYC, 212-260-8189. Vermeil necklace, Giles & Brother by Philip Crangi, $190; shopbop.com.
-
19. 19. Make a French connection in a sleek silhouette.Ralph Lauren
-
20. 20. Jazz up jeans with a floaty blouse featuring flirty fillips.From top: Silk chiffon with ruffles, Nanette Lepore, $430; 212-219-8265. Silk georgette with floral detail, Jenny Han, $156; at Intuition, 877-310-8442. Silk charmeuse with bows, Rebecca Taylor, $244; at Sandpiper, 770-433-2989.
-
21. 21. Channel Joan Jett. Studs lend a rock and roll vibe to shoes and shirts, bags and bangles.Modal and spandex studded T-shirt, LaROK, $298; at Intermix stores. Silver-tone bangles, Forever 21, $7 each; forever21.com. Patent flats with studded toe, Sigerson Morrison, $270; 212-941-5404. Studded leather bag with patent straps, High Fashion, $190; at Intuition, 310-287-0327.
-
22. 22. Stay true blue in this season’s hottest hue.Michael Kors
-
23. 23. Brighten up neutral menswear with a colorful jacket.Silk-cotton turtleneck, Ann Taylor, $68; anntaylor.com. Wool-poly jacket, Sonia Rykiel, $605; 818-762-3274. Wool pants, J. Crew, $125; jcrew.com.
-
24. 24. Go graphic in a geometric-pattern minidress.Silk sleeveless dress, Lauren Moffatt, $369; 877-746-7267.
-
25. 25. Raise the style bar of a simple dress with a wide, twin-buckle belt.Cashmere sweater dress with cocoon sleeves, Rebecca Taylor, $366; at Emily Grace, 301-251-4184. Double-buckle patent belt, Michelle Flaherty Belts, $168; at Elements, 214-987-0837.
Fall Trends on people.com:
Looks to Keep, Looks to Lose
1 of 25
1. Look tailored yet sexy in stiletto oxfords.
Leather two-tone platform heels, Just Sweet, $125; amazon.com.
Fall Trends on people.com:
Looks to Keep, Looks to Lose
Fall Trends on people.com:
Looks to Keep, Looks to Lose
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM