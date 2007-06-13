Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
25 Expert Tips for a Stylish Summer
-
1. Give Stylish Hostess Gifts"I think you really have to think of where you’re going and to whom you are bringing it. I love to give a book, or outdoor towels are a great gift for people who have a pool or live by the beach."
-ADAM LIPPES, Adam + Eve
Terrycloth beach towel, Chanel, $445; at select Chanel boutiques, 800-550-0005.
-
2. Buy Crisp, White Pants"First, get a pair of white pants that are fitted but not so tight where you see any panty lines. Proper underwear for white trousers is key. It needs to be nude and without lines. White pants just look fresh."
-FREDDIE LEIBA, N.Y.C. stylist
-
3. Replace Flip-Flops with Flats"Flats with a closed toe," answers designer Tory Burch when asked what she'll wear walking in the city this summer. "I'm not a big fan of walking on the street in flip-flops."
Audrey ballet flats, Tory Burch, $225; 714-689-0450.
-
4. Wear a Maxi Dress"I like the look of a long, cotton print-dress from Etro, Tory Burch or Michael Kors. The look is a cross between Talitha Getty and American suburban. I would wear a flat sandal or bare feet at home because you want to be comfortable, not tripping around your house in high heels."
-VINCENT BOUCHER, stylist
-
5. Make Sure Your Cover-Up's as Chic as You"This season’s Stella McCartney white cotton oversize poet shirt is a great way to look totally updated at the beach. Throw it over a swimsuit to head into a restaurant."
-FREDDIE LEIBA
White shirt dress, Stella McCartney, $565; 310-273-7051.
-
6. Multi-Purpose Sunglasses"I wear sunglasses on my head a lot, as if they were a headband. This way you won’t lose them and they still stay functional."
-TORY BURCH
-
7. Stylish Weekend Wear"The perfect casual weekend look is just-above-the-knee shorts-Phillip Lim did some fab silk ones with pleats-paired with a simple cotton tank. Sigerson Morrison patent-leather flats would look great with this look."
PENNY LOVELL, celebrity stylist
Reverse box-pleat shorts, Phillip Lim, $320; 305-864-0202 or 310-470-8781.
-
8. Add Jewelry (Not Makeup)"Less makeup, more jewelry," says celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe about dressing up for summer. "Tan and a lot of makeup is not a good look, and red lipstick with a tan is so very Bad News Bears. Never."
-
9. Tall"I just got white Anlo jeans with gold-button details. I know I will be wearing these all summer."
-SHOSHANNA LONSTEIN GRUSS, designer
Pascale jean in white, Anlo, $198; intermixonline.com.
-
10. Keep Colors Neutral for Day"People wear too many bright colors, and I’m a fan of bright colors! At night it's fun, but moving around in really bright colors during the day doesn't look fresh. You look much more polished in a neutral-subtle olive, gray-blue or clay colors.
-VINCENT BOUCHER
-
11. The Perfect Work Dress"My summer work look is a black dress, a black shift. I have all sorts-just added an empire-waist cotton one from Marni and a fitted cotton sateen one from Miu Miu. I wear them with flats."
-ELIZABETH STEWART, L.A. stylist
Black dress with gold buttons, Shoshanna, $340; at Lord & Taylor.
-
12. The Biggest Mistake"...people make in the summer is to either be overly casual or overly dressy. It is important to find a balance between comfortable and put-together. Shorts and tees need not be sloppy, and chic black dresses do not need heels!"
-EMILY CURRENT and MERITT ELLIOT, stylists
-
13. Pair Whites with Black"Black!" say Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, about what to wear with white pants this summer. "A ruffled black satin top feels new. Or try pairing white pants with a white lace top and add a black belt or black beads and black shoes. It has an Edwardian influence and makes white pants feel romantic as opposed to sailor inspired."
Black short-sleeve top, Juicy Couture, $158; at Neiman Marcus.
-
14. Find a Great Bikini“Hands down, my favorite suit is a Missoni. It looks almost too sexy to wear on the beach!”
-RACHEL ZOE, celebrity stylist
Viscose two-piece, Missoni, $400; 212-517-9582
-
15. Short Shorts Can Be Chic“If you have great legs, wear a pair! See how chic Kate looks in shorts, a cardigan, strappy platforms and her Kelly bag.”
-FREDDIE LEIBA, N.Y.C. stylist
-
16. Fear Not the Gladiator (Sandals)“What makes this season’s shorter hemlines look new are flat shoes,” says Ken Downing. “The best of the bunch are gladiator sandals: They ground your look no matter how short you go.”
Patent-leather sandals, Giuseppe Zanotti Design, $695; 212-792-4420.
-
17. Get Your Feet in Chic Shape“White polish is summer’s statement color-it looks good on everyone. Silver is sexy on feet; imagine a hint of metallic gleaming from peep-toe sandals.”
- JOANNA CZECH, N.Y.C. manicurist
Essie nail polish in Loop-hole, $8; essie.com for stores. OPI nail lacquer in Funny Bunny, $8; 800-341-9999 for stores.
-
18. Perfect Summer Hair is Imperfect“In the summer hair shouldn’t be too coiffed. With its random loose waves and messy part, Kate’s hair is perfect in its imperfections.”
- DAVID BABAII, L.A. stylist
-
19. Try a Print Dress“A print dress is the best way to look effortless. An interesting pattern is most stylish on a very simple silhouette. Avant-garde shapes tend to look a bit fashion victim in high summer.”
-SARAH EASLEY, co-owner, KIRNA ZABETE
Cotton dress, Piazza Sempione, $497; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
-
20. More Stylish Shoe Options“In the heat, my favorite things to wear on my feet are either espadrilles or wedges, especially Brian Atwood’s,” says Rachel Zoe. “Plus a platform saves your feet when you’re in the city.”
Raffia wedges, Brian Atwood, $865; brianatwood.com for stores.
-
21. Get an All-Over Glow“When using bronzer, you don’t want to stop at the face-or you’ll get a line. These oversize compacts make it easy to blend the color from the face into the neck, shoulders and arms. Also use bronzer to even out areas where you didn’t apply enough self-tanner.”
-LESLIE LOPEZ, celebrity makeup artist
Clockwise from top: T.Le Clerc Terre d'Etae, $55; barneys.com. Lancamp#244;me Bamboo bronzing powder, $45; lancome-usa.com. Smashbox Fusion bronzing body powder in Strip, $55; smashbox.com.
-
22. Look Into Lucite Jewelry“Lucite accessories work so well in the summer when you’ve got a tan. And Lucite’s so effortless to wear because it mixes easily with the season’s metallic shoes and bags.”
-SARAH EASLEY
Lucite necklaces, Roxanne Assoulin for Lee Angel, $290 each; leeangel.com.
-
23. Find a Little White Dress“…with just enough romantic detail makes a major statement. And white is the perfect playground for colorful or metallic accessories.”
- KEN DOWNING, fashion director, Neiman Marcus
-
24. Try a Skinny Belt“For a fresh look, pair inky high-waist jeans with a white lace-trimmed tank and tie it up with a skinny belt.”
-EMILY CURRENT and MERITT ELLIOTT
Patent-leather belts, BEampD, $175 each; 212-629-3242 or beandd.com.
-
25. Another Summer Must-Have: the Low-Maintenance Dress“My idea of a summer bargain is a gauzy linen dress. Roll it up in a ball-you can’t wrinkle it enough-and toss it in your bag and go.”
-RACHEL ZOE
Linen dress, Calypso Christiane Celle, $210; 212-585-0310.
1 of 25
Give Stylish Hostess Gifts
"I think you really have to think of where you’re going and to whom you are bringing it. I love to give a book, or outdoor towels are a great gift for people who have a pool or live by the beach."
-ADAM LIPPES, Adam + Eve
Terrycloth beach towel, Chanel, $445; at select Chanel boutiques, 800-550-0005.
-ADAM LIPPES, Adam + Eve
Terrycloth beach towel, Chanel, $445; at select Chanel boutiques, 800-550-0005.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM