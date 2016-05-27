How to Wear Summer's 13 Most Sizzling Trends

Looking for cute-yet-comfy swimwear or a sleek hairdo to keep your strands off your face in the heat? Summer's no time to sweat it. We did the work for you and rounded up the season's white-hot trends that are sure to make you shine all the way through Labor Day. From the beauty looks that will dominate your Instagram feed to the accessories that will take you from the beach to the boardwalk, our editors have you covered from head to perfectly polished toe. We even consulted pro stylists to bring you fresh tips on how to work every item into your look flawlessly. So slip into a three-piece swimsuit (yup, that's a thing), lace up your embellished flat sandals, and let your breeze blouses drape off your shoulders. Summer 2016 is going to be a hot one. Just don't forget to swipe on a dash of brightly-colored eyeliner.
Scroll down to see all the trends, and get ready for some major shopping list inspiration.
-
1. Artisan-Inspired Jewelry
Warning: Your delicate gold chains will get jealous. Brightly-colored beads and thin woven pieces are this year's wear-with-everything staples. But don't go overboard, says stylist Erin Walsh, who works with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kerry Washington. "Mix colorful baubles in with other metals and stones, like brushed gold and pave diamonds," she advises. "The variety looks very sophisticated, and you avoid looking like and arts-and-crafts project."
Stella & Dot necklace, $49; stelladot.com.
-
2. Bohemian Cover-Ups and Totes
Two competing boho prints complement each other perfectly when you're putting together a beach outfit. To achieve a harmonious vibe without clashing, make sure both pieces have one common color to anchor the look.
Dodo Bar Or dress, $285; saks.com. Buji Baja tote, $115; hatattack.com.
-
3. Dip Dye
For a look that's more French Riviera than Haight-Ashbury, opt for monochrome tie-dye dresses with a hint of structure, says Walsh. "Saturated blue and dark green hues are fresh, and a cinched waist or cap sleeves make this whimsical print modern," she explains.
French Connection dress, $188; frenchconnection.com.
-
4. Incomplete Eyeliner
To replicate the short swipes of eye makeup that models wore on the 3.1 Phillip Lim runway, dip a thin, angled brush into cream eyeliner, says Nars national makeup artist Francelle Daly, who introduced the look. Beginning at your tear duct, line your lower lid about halfway. Then, starting in the opposite corner, line your upper lid halfway. "It allows you to try out intense color without it overpowering your face," says Daly.
Nars Soloman Islands Eye Paint, $25; narscosmetics.com.
-
5. Fringed Sun Hats
"A beach hat with a raw edge is a chic update on the classic," says Walsh. "Paired with something sleek and minimal, like a silk slip dress, it works just as well for brunch as it does for a stroll down the beach."
Gigi Burris Millinery raffia hat, $390; neimanmarcus.com.
-
6. Gold-Rimmed Sunglasses
Gilded metallic shades flatter just about any complexion thanks to their warm bronze undertones. A thin gold frame almost looks like a piece of jewelry, notes stylist Jen Rade, who works with Angelia Jolie. "It's a solid alternative to the tortoiseshell that so many people default to because it's clean, simple, and versatile," she says. Plus, "these glasses instantly dress up casual staples like cutoff shorts."
Quay sunglasses, $50; quayaustralia.com. Chanel sunglasses, $515; at select Chanel boutiques.
-
7. Indigo Everything
It's official: This inky blue is the shade of the season. Reminiscent of the denim you practically live in, indigo is deep enough to act as a neutral. "Combining it with light shades like blush pink and camel is a new way to do the nautical look," says Walsh.
Thapelo Paris swimsuit, $350; nancymeyer.com. Satomi Studio earrings, $113; satomistudio.com. Bonnie and Neil ceramic plate, $66; bonnieandneil.com. Sole Society espadrilles, $70; solesociety.com.
-
8. Knotted Ponies
This easy, running-out-the-door 'do, seen on the models on Nicholas K's spring 2016 runway, was inspired by Japanese samurai knots. The hack that'll give it some polish? Spread a few drops of macademia oil on your strands before you style, says hair pro Giannandrea, who perfected the models' locks. Gather your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck. Loop the pony through an elastic twice. On the third loop, pull hair only halfway through. Take a one-inch section from the bottom, wrap it around the elastic, and secure with a bobby pin.
-
9. Off-the-Shoulder Blouses
After a winter spent hidden under bulky sweaters, your shoulders deserve a little time in the sun. Designers like Jill Stuart, Rosie Assoulin, and Tibi are all debuting their takes on the easy, breezy neckline.
Jill Stuart top, $233; jillstuart.com.
-
10. Pom-Pom Lace Up Sandals
Last year's basic nude strappy sandals are getting an update with gems, charms, and fluffy pom-poms. More is more below the ankles, but to let these stunners shine, keep the rest of your outfit simple (think a crisp white dress or a button-front denim mini).
Elina Linardaki sandals, $225; at Bergdorf Goodman.
-
11. Three-Piece Swimwear
The newest and cutest suits come in more mix-and-match options than ever befores. Printed bikini-bottom, halter-top, and rash-guard combos are set to dominate the shore and give you more versatility. Plus, the extra coverage marks a surprising yet quite fashionable return to modesty on the shore.
Marysia rash guard, $244; marysiaswim.com. Marysia bikini top, $143; bernard.com. Marysia bikini bottom, $143; marysiaswim.com.
-
12. Subtle Personalization
Here's a trend that lets you spell it out--your name (or Instagram handle), that is. Etch it on unexpected pieces, like delicate bracelets, the arms of your sunnies, and even the pockets of your denim.
Monica Vinader bracelet, $150; monicavinader.com.
-
13. Zigzag
The stripe's sporty sister is making a comeback on everything from caftans to Converse. You can thank Missoni's mega powerful influence, but consider this your hall pass to get a little off-kilter.
Above: Missoni's Spring 2016 runway show.